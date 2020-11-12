News18 Evening Digest: Centre Announces 'Aatmanirbhar' Package 3.0; Tejashwi Yadav Cries Foul and Other Top Stories

Subsidy for Job Creation, Income Tax Relief for Homebuyers in Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar' Package 3.0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Indian economy is witnessing a strong recovery after a long and strict lockdown. Addressing a press conference to announce more stimulus measures to boost growth, she said macro-economic indicators are pointing towards recovery. Sitharaman announced relaxations in income tax rules to allow sale of primary residential units of up to Rs 2 crore value below the circle rate.

BJP Assumed Power in Bihar Through 'Chor Darwaza', Says Tejashwi, Demands Recounting of Postal Ballots

Raising the issue of postal ballots, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took over Bihar through "chor darwaza". Yadav on Thursday was elected the leader of the Grand Alliance legislature party and promptly hit out at the NDA, claiming it won the assembly elections through "deceit".

India in 'Technical Recession' for 1st Time in History, Says RBI in 'Nowcast'; July-Sept GDP to Contract 8.6%

For the first time in history, India's economy has entered a "technical recession" in the first half of 2020-21, a team of economists, including Michael Patra, Reserve Bank of India's deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, stated. According to the economists, the economy shrank for the second straight quarter. The government had in August reported a 23.9 percent contraction in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June quarter.

HC Allows Delhi Govt to Reserve 80% ICU Beds for Covid-19 Patients in 33 Private Hospitals

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the AAP government to reserve 80% of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals, saying the situation in the national capital is fairly dynamic and cases of coronavirus are spiralling. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad allowed the appeal of Delhi government challenging a single judge's interim order staying the government's decision to reserve 80% of ICU beds.

Actor Asif Basra Found Dead At Dharamshala House, Investigation On

Actor Asif Basra died on Thursday in McLodganj in Dharamshala, near a cafe located on FC Gibada Road. He was 53. The actor was reportedly found hanging at a rented complex in Himachal Pradesh. While the cause of death is not known yet, it is suspected to be a case of suicide. A forensic team has reached the spot and an investigation in the matter is underway.

PUBG Mobile Is Coming Back And It Will Be Known As PUBG Mobile India

Great news for PUBG Mobile fans! The creators of PUBG, or PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS game have confirmed that there is a new version of the game called PUBG Mobile India that is in the works. PUBG Corporation says that PUBG Mobile India has been created specifically for the Indian market, with data privacy and the security of Indian gamers being top priority. PUBG Corporation has also confirmed that there will be an Indian subsidiary. PUBG Corporation's parent company KRAFTON will also be investing $100 million in India to push video games, esports as well as the entertainment and IT industries.