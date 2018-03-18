News18 Rising India Summit — the two-day marquee thought leadership initiative — came to a close on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and actors Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut were among those who participated in the mega event.Here are the top 10 moments from the Summit:The Prime Minister talked about how for him Rising India means the rise of every citizen's self-respect. He further talked about how the eastern part of the country had for long been left behind in the race for development and needed the region to go from "isolation to integration". He further said that his government took decisions that were proposed decades ago but kept in files. "We implemented old laws that had been passed decades ago," said the leader. PM Modi touched upon all the major sectors and what his administration plans to do for them. His basic mantra, he said, was to break silos to derive solutions for growth.The infectious energy that the actor brings was on full display at the Summit as he made his entry on the song 'Khalibali' from his film Padmaavat and talked about how the fringe groups had desecrated his temple — the film set.The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that if secularism meant not taking sides, then there was "nobody more secular" than the nation's Hindu majority. "There is a difference between secular and irreligious. We should make that distinction. A government must be secular, not irreligious. If secularism means not taking sides, there is nobody more secular than Hindus. Today's secularists have turned secularism to mean abusing India's traditions," said Yogi.The Information and Broadcasting minister may not check her Twitter account every morning, but she is well aware of the hatred on social media. She says she has been a victim of it as well. So, she, along with the government, has big plans on how to bring about regulations on social media. “The government is working to become a troll monitor. The news is now filled with views,” Irani said. “We cannot ignore the capacity of fake news to demean. We cannot ignore the technology engineered to deteriorate,” she added.India's first full-time woman defence minister called war preparedness and lack of modern equipment with the armed forces, a cause of concern. Responding to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, she said, "I haven't heard his comments so I may not be able to respond to the specifics, but I agree with him that there is no doubt that (modernisation of equipment for armed forces) is a big challenge for us," she said.The Home Minister fired a warning shot to Pakistan saying that the Indian Army was ready to not only protect the country from within but can also "cross the border if needed". He further went on to say that India's growth was not just because of the BJP but the current government did accelerate the process.The Punjab chief minister lamented the sorry state of weapons with the defence forces and claimed that the soldiers in Kashmir were swapping weapons with the ones they seize from terrorists. “The soldiers of the regiment I served with are now posted in Kashmir and they are swapping their weapons with the ones they seize from terrorists because they like them better. If a soldier doesn't have confidence in his weapon, how can he fight?" said Singh.Apart from being a cinematic tour de force, Kangana Ranaut has the spotlight trained on her off-screen as well, for her candidness and outspokenness over a variety of issues, not least her personal life. She also went on to say that she would not mind entering politics if she is allowed to keep her fashion sense. "Personally, I feel politics is a wonderful field, though it is often misunderstood. But what I don’t like is the fashion sense of politicians. Because of the way I dress and speak, I don't think any party will take me. But personally, I don't mind entering politics if they don't change my fashion sense, and let me say what I want to," said Ranaut.The Railways minister took a dig at Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu quitting the NDA and moving a no-confidence motion against the Centre by saying, "Naidu has failed to do anything. We gave them funds but if you go to Amravati nothing has happened on the ground. Now suddenly Naidu is blaming us. They have failed to implement anything." There was a light moment in the session as National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah complained to the minister about pillows in trains. “The condition of the pillows are so bad that if you were not sick before boarding the train, you end up falling sick by the time you reach your destination,” said Abdullah. To this, Goyal told Abdullah that he must not have travelled on a train recently and his experience must be old. Saying that he values customer feedback, Goyal acknowledged that people in past had faced this problem which had been noted and rectified.Morgan Stanley’s chief global strategist said that India’s banking crisis is at the heart of the country’s economic woes. "Every country needs a public sector, but no country is as unbalanced as India. Public sector banks hold two-thirds of the assets while private banks are involved in more transactions. This is choking the Indian banking sector. The situation now is ‘death by a thousand cuts’. This is malign due to neglect," said Sharma.