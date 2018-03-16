English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Rising India Summit: We've Taken 'Atithi Devo Bhava' Too Seriously, Says MakeMyTrip CEO
MakemyTrip CEO Deep Kalra (extreme right) at the second session at the News18 Rising India Summit.
New Delhi: Highlighting lags in the Indian business space, MakemyTrip CEO Deep Kalra said the foreign players find it easier to do business in India than Indians at the News18 Rising India Summit on Friday.
"We are no longer different than Silicon Valley, US or China but we've taken atithi devo bhava too literally because it is easier to do business in India being a foreign player," Kalra said.
Kalra also banked on Digital India fostering India's growth. "Indian companies don't get an equal playing field. We have a unique opportunity today with digital India. There is no dearth of brain power and that’s all we need to win this game," said Kalra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the digital India campaign on 1 July 2015 to ensure that government services are made available to citizens electronically by improved online infrastructure and by increasing Internet connectivity or by making the country digitally empowered in the field of technology.
The initiative includes plans to connect rural areas with high-speed internet networks.
"Indians are amongst the smartest people in the world. Global CEOs are all Indians. However, we've rarely come up with products that can take on the world," Kalra said.
The startup CEO also expressed concerns about India stagnating itself to IT giants and not making progress on the manufacturing front.
MakeMyTrip recently decided to renew its collaboration with budget room aggregator OYO rooms. The portal will now list Oyo's rooms as well. MMT had decided to delist Oyo's rooms from its portal in 2015.
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
