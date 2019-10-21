News18 Wrap: Exit Polls Predict BJP Win in Haryana and Maharashtra, SC Approves Ravidas Temple Reconstruction & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Exit Polls: BJP chief Amit Shah’s prediction of the party winning majority on its own in Maharashtra may come true on October 24 with the News18-IPSOS exit poll predicting a tally of 141 for the BJP in the 288-seat Assembly, up from its count of 122 in 2014. Congress’s slump may continue with the grand old party predicted to nosedive to 17 seats, down from its 2014 tally of 42. In Haryana, the BJP is likely to achieve Mission 75 to return to power with a bigger majority in the 90-seat Assembly. The Congress is tipped to win 10 seats, down from its tally of 15 the last time. The biggest loss, however, is predicted for the INLD, which may be wiped out completely. Read more.

In a Relief: The Supreme Court gave its nod to the reconstruction of the Sant Ravidas Temple, accepting the Centre’s proposal to construct the shrine at the same site where it was demolished in August on the court’s orders. The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10 following the court's direction as it was built on encroached forest land. Read more.

Moving Forward: The Indian government said it would sign an agreement with Pakistan to operationalise the Kartarpur Sahib corridor despite Islamabad not ceding to the request of withdrawing the service fee of $20 on pilgrims. A statement described Pakistan’s proposed service fee as a “matter of disappointment” and reiterated the Indian government’s request to withdraw the levy. Read more.

Ayodhya Dispute: The Supreme Court allowed Muslim parties, including UP Sunni Wakf Board, to file their written note in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, in which they have submitted that the verdict will have "consequences" for the future polity of the country. A lawyer for the Muslim parties in the case said that various parties and the apex court registry had raised objection to the filing of the written note in sealed cover. Read more.

Pak Stops Service: India slammed Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between the two nations, saying the move was in contravention of international norms. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan resorted to the move without giving any prior notice to India. Read more.

Aarey Colony: The Supreme Court said it is not stopping the construction of Metro shed project in Mumbai's prominent green lung Aarey Colony. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, assured that no further tree felling is being done in Aarey colony and complete status quo is being maintained following apex court's last order. Read more.

Immediately after the abrogation of Article 370, the first call came from someone very close to Pakistan Intelligence agencies and his straight question was about the new account that India has opened. Their worry was not the removal of special status but to know the seriousness of the Indian government in dealing with the subject. Read the piece by Manoj Gupta, who argues that Pakistan, which survived 70 years only on the Kashmir issue, is suddenly finding itself in deep sea. The neighboring country always thought and given idea to the world that the Kashmiri people want to join Pakistan and would sacrifice their lives for the same.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Monday and disrupted the Ernakulam by-election, even as the Met Dept issued an orange alert for 12 districts and warned of more downpour.

