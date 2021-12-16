NFT Craze Overpowers India as Salman Khan-Backed Platform Set to Launch Dabangg NFT

NFT craze in India: Bollywood superstars can’t seem to get over the craze relating to non fungible tokens on NFTs in India as more and more of them are getting interested in releasing these digital collections in their names for fans. Across the country, many celebrities have launched or announce the launch of their own NFT collections, which are digital collectibles ranging from artwork to movie posters, as the madness grips over the celebrities. Recently, BollyCoin, an NFT platform backed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has announced the launch of NFT collection from the actor’s Dabangg franchise, the company said in a press release.

The platform is set to launch its NFT collection on December 30. Fans and investors can bid for a range of collectibles including movie clips, posters, and stills of the Dabangg universe, a series of films the actor stars in.

“The platform had announced its arrival in October with plans for a marketplace that would offer a selection of NFTs created from original Bollywood media. However, BollyCoin did not reveal the names of the films it would create NFTs with. According to the website, the collections of NFTs will include movie clips, posters, and stills, among other things," BollyCoin said in a press release.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Kyle Lopes, co founder of BollyCoin said, “We’re excited and curious to see the audience’s response to the Dabangg NFT collection. It was one of the most requested films from our community, so we really hope to do it justice. The character and the franchise are undeniably iconic, so it’s definitely an exciting way to kick off our project.”

BollyCoin also has its own cryptocurrency, which is now listed on decentralized exchanges, UniSwap and QuickSwap. The platform is currently associated with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions, and Salman Khan himself for static NFTs.

This is not the first time Salman Khan has announced the launch of his own NFT collection. The Dabangg actor had earlier in the year. The actor unveiled GARI — India’s first ever crypto token launched by micro-content, short video application Chingari. Making it official on social media platform Twitter, Khan said, “I am officially launching Chingari’s in app GARI Tokens reward programme & its NFT Marketplace. You can buy my Video NFTs, exclusively on the GARI NFT Marketplace. Cheers to a new chapter in Content Creation & Monetisation!!! #ChingariKiGari #GariTokens."

Short-video application Chingari has stepped into the world of cryptocurrency with its crypto token GARI. A fungible blockchain token, GARI will serve both “as a future in-app currency and a governance token," the company said back at that time. The token was built in partnership with the Solana blockchain, which is a crypto major.

