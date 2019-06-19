Take the pledge to vote

Nifty Ends Little Changed; Auto Companies Drag

The broader NSE Nifty ended unchanged at 11,691.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.17% at 39,112.74.

Reuters

Updated:June 19, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Nifty Ends Little Changed; Auto Companies Drag
Representative image.
Bengaluru: The shares pared early gains and were nearly flat at the closing bell on Wednesday, as expectations of the US Federal Reserve holding interest rates after its meeting concludes later in the day subdued investors' sentiments.

The broader NSE Nifty ended unchanged at 11,691.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.17% at 39,112.74.

US central bankers are expected to leave interest rates steady but potentially lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year.

Meanwhile, automobile stocks were among the top drags on local indexes, after reports of banks reducing exposure to the sector due to slowing sales and production cuts. The Nifty auto index ended 1.11% in the red.

Yes Bank extended its bear run, ending 5.58% lower, after credit agency Moody's put the company's under review for a downgrade.

Jet Airways ended 18.27% down, ahead of its tribunal hearing related to the airline's bankruptcy on Thursday.

Among gainers, Tata Steel topped the NSE gainers list after iron ore prices touched a record high on Friday.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,112.74 +66.40 ( +0.17%)

NIFTY 50

11,691.45 -0.05 ( -0.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 555.50 -8.90
Yes Bank 103.20 -5.58
Tata Steel 494.10 4.62
Reliance 1,277.35 -0.28
IndusInd Bank 1,381.35 -1.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 555.40 -8.91
Yes Bank 103.25 -5.54
Reliance 1,277.50 -0.39
Atul 3,965.00 -0.31
Indiabulls Real 109.45 -2.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 494.10 4.62
Zee Entertain 353.00 4.02
Kotak Mahindra 1,497.80 2.46
NTPC 134.65 1.70
Titan Company 1,275.10 1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 494.50 4.60
Kotak Mahindra 1,498.40 2.44
NTPC 134.60 1.58
HDFC 2,178.30 1.11
Power Grid Corp 199.80 1.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 555.50 -8.90
Yes Bank 103.20 -5.58
UPL 950.30 -4.94
Adani Ports 407.70 -3.25
Cipla 533.70 -2.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 103.25 -5.54
Tata Motors 154.65 -2.31
Hero Motocorp 2,614.55 -1.99
IndusInd Bank 1,382.90 -1.82
M&M 615.25 -1.71
See all Top Losers »

