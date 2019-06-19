Nifty Ends Little Changed; Auto Companies Drag
The broader NSE Nifty ended unchanged at 11,691.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.17% at 39,112.74.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: The shares pared early gains and were nearly flat at the closing bell on Wednesday, as expectations of the US Federal Reserve holding interest rates after its meeting concludes later in the day subdued investors' sentiments.
The broader NSE Nifty ended unchanged at 11,691.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.17% at 39,112.74.
US central bankers are expected to leave interest rates steady but potentially lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year.
Meanwhile, automobile stocks were among the top drags on local indexes, after reports of banks reducing exposure to the sector due to slowing sales and production cuts. The Nifty auto index ended 1.11% in the red.
Yes Bank extended its bear run, ending 5.58% lower, after credit agency Moody's put the company's under review for a downgrade.
Jet Airways ended 18.27% down, ahead of its tribunal hearing related to the airline's bankruptcy on Thursday.
Among gainers, Tata Steel topped the NSE gainers list after iron ore prices touched a record high on Friday.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.50
|-8.90
|Yes Bank
|103.20
|-5.58
|Tata Steel
|494.10
|4.62
|Reliance
|1,277.35
|-0.28
|IndusInd Bank
|1,381.35
|-1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.40
|-8.91
|Yes Bank
|103.25
|-5.54
|Reliance
|1,277.50
|-0.39
|Atul
|3,965.00
|-0.31
|Indiabulls Real
|109.45
|-2.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|494.10
|4.62
|Zee Entertain
|353.00
|4.02
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,497.80
|2.46
|NTPC
|134.65
|1.70
|Titan Company
|1,275.10
|1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|494.50
|4.60
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,498.40
|2.44
|NTPC
|134.60
|1.58
|HDFC
|2,178.30
|1.11
|Power Grid Corp
|199.80
|1.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.50
|-8.90
|Yes Bank
|103.20
|-5.58
|UPL
|950.30
|-4.94
|Adani Ports
|407.70
|-3.25
|Cipla
|533.70
|-2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|103.25
|-5.54
|Tata Motors
|154.65
|-2.31
|Hero Motocorp
|2,614.55
|-1.99
|IndusInd Bank
|1,382.90
|-1.82
|M&M
|615.25
|-1.71
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber Unveiled in India, Gets 7 Seats and a Modular Cabin
- Can You Trust Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency? Initial Regulatory Indicators Aren’t Exactly Positive
- What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
- This DC Modified Mahindra Marazzo Can Make a Luxury Private Jet Shy
- Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency is Already Facing A Global Financial And Regulatory Pushback
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s