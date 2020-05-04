BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nifty Falls over 4 Percent; 'Marriage Call' Option Can Cushion Damage

People walk past a new brand identity for Nifty Indices inside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Reuters)

People walk past a new brand identity for Nifty Indices inside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Reuters)

As prices face the 50-day moving average, trading it on the higher side in one move is difficult and some retracement is very likely.

Share this:

Markets opened lower with Nifty below 9,500 levels on Monday. Indian equity markets saw a dip of more than 4 per cent on Monday. Global cues have been weak following the latest US-China tension. Asian indices have also seen thin fall today.

According to a Moneycontrol report, experts expected Monday’s session to see a flat or negative opening as prices have been facing many resistance zones in the market. As prices face the 50-day moving average, trading it on the higher side in one move is difficult and some retracement is very likely. Thus multiple resistance is likely to hamper the bullish sentiments and profit booking can be expected in the next few days.

In order to steer clear of retracement moves, or the temporary reversal of an overarching trend in stock’s price, a modified ‘Marriage Call’ move can come in handy for traders.

The report further added short positions can be initiated in the future with the help of the unconventional strategy. The At The Money (ATM) call option in the long position can be bought to safeguard the position. Also, the Out of The Money Put option can be sold to cushion the damage further.

The Marriage Call can be tweaked a little by writing Put option 9,400 strike price to bring down the costing further.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres