Nifty, Sensex Clock Biggest Weekly Gain Since Mid-2016; Rupee Sees Best Day in 5 Years
The rupee firmed up 1.33 per cent to a five-week high of 72.495 against the dollar, as oil prices slipped further and headed for a weekly loss of more than 6 per cent.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Indian shares climbed on Friday and clocked their best weekly gain in nearly two-and-a-half years, as the rupee rose the most in more than five years and as crude prices softened.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.66 per cent higher at 10,553, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.68 per cent higher at 35,011.65. The NSE index closed 5.21 per cent higher for the week while the BSE index added 4.98 per cent.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd was the top boost to the NSE index, rising 3.5 per cent to its highest close since Sept. 21. HDFC Bank Ltd rose 2 per cent while oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries was up 1.8 per cent.
Weak oil prices boosted oil marketing companies. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, up 6.7 per cent, was the top gainer on the index.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,074.90
|1.77
|HDFC Bank
|1,949.45
|1.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Yes Bank
|209.10
|2.47
|Coal India
|261.55
|0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ABB India
|1,314.35
|-0.33
|Reliance
|1,074.25
|1.64
|HDFC Bank
|1,946.90
|1.87
|ICICI Bank
|354.30
|0.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|302.35
|6.67
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Vedanta
|225.90
|6.16
|Tata Motors
|190.30
|6.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,541.80
|5.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
|Tata Motors
|190.00
|6.29
|Vedanta
|225.75
|6.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,542.45
|5.29
|Adani Ports
|333.50
|4.46
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|690.90
|-4.13
|Wipro
|318.40
|-3.41
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,423.25
|-1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,383.30
|-1.44
|Cipla
|607.10
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|319.10
|-3.29
|TCS
|1,909.80
|-1.28
|Infosys
|662.05
|-0.65
|SBI
|285.45
|-0.09
|Sun Pharma
|571.40
|-0.03
Live TV
