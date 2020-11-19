News18 Logo

Nifty, Sensex Ease From Record Highs As Financials Slip

Nifty, Sensex Ease From Record Highs As Financials Slip

BENGALURU: Indian shares retreated from record highs on Thursday as expanding coronavirus restrictions in the United States dampened investor sentiment globally, countering optimism around positive vaccine trial results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.34% to 12,894.40 by 0355 GMT after three straight sessions of gains. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.41% at 44,002.05.

Financial stocks were the biggest drags on the Nifty 50. Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd slipped nearly 2% each.

Pfizer said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective and it would apply for emergency U.S. authorization soon, while authorities in several states weighed or implemented shutdown measures.

In Delhi, the tally of cases crossed 500,000, although infections elsewhere in the country were falling.

  • First Published: November 19, 2020, 9:39 IST
