Nifty, Sensex Edge Higher as Investors Await RBI's Monetary Policy Decision

India on Monday revoked a constitutional provision giving Kashmir the authority to make its own laws, potentially stoking tension in the Himalayan region.

Reuters

August 6, 2019
Nifty, Sensex Edge Higher as Investors Await RBI's Monetary Policy Decision
India on Monday revoked a constitutional provision giving Kashmir the authority to make its own laws, potentially stoking tension in the Himalayan region.
Bengaluru: Indian shares reversed early losses to trade higher on Tuesday, a day after the government scrapped the special status of long-disputed Kashmir, while investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy decision scheduled on Wednesday.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.62% to 10,930.40 as of 0409 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.57% at 36,909.50.

India on Monday revoked a constitutional provision giving Kashmir the authority to make its own laws, potentially stoking tension in the Himalayan region.

The move further raised investor uncertainty at a time when they are already grappling with slowing economic growth and a credit squeeze.

Investors were also awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision on Wednesday. A Reuters poll last month showed the central bank was set to cut interest rates further as the country looks to stimulate growth and spending.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said her department would hold talks with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) about the tax surcharge on certain high-value investments, Mint https://www.livemint.com/news/india/economic-affairs-secretary-to-soon-hold-discussions-with-fpi-representatives-nirmala-sitharaman-1565004380150.html reported.

"Domestically, the negative news flow may be behind us for the time being. There is hope in markets that the government may revive the economy and they are rallying on that hope," said Neeraj Dewan, a director at Quantum Securities.

"People are expecting the RBI to cut rates and the finance minister's statements about FPIs are also giving hope."

Banks and auto indexes led gains. The Nifty public sector banks index rose 1.5%, while the auto index was up 1%.

The IT index was flat in early trade as the rupee firmed after touching a five-month low on Monday.

Indiabulls Housing Finance led the gains among NSE stocks, rising 1.8%, while Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank rose about 1.5% each.

Tata Motors rose 1.8%.

Among losers, IT heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services dropped 0.7%, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises was down 1.8%

Meanwhile, Asian peers languished after the Chinese yuan fell to a 11-year low in an escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.5% to its lowest level since January.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,159.06 +459.22 ( +1.25%)

NIFTY 50

10,993.75 +131.15 ( +1.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,139.60 -0.33
HDFC Bank 2,202.00 1.04
ICICI Bank 409.80 1.78
HDFC 2,215.95 2.95
Yes Bank 84.00 3.58
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Essel Propack 129.50 1.77
Yes Bank 83.85 3.39
ICICI Bank 409.80 1.79
Infosys 779.15 0.31
Bharti Airtel 370.50 3.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 504.50 5.82
Tech Mahindra 670.55 3.47
Bharti Airtel 370.75 3.65
Larsen 1,385.00 2.91
Yes Bank 83.65 3.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 370.50 3.77
Larsen 1,396.25 3.76
Yes Bank 83.85 3.39
Bajaj Finance 3,263.05 3.24
HDFC 2,214.70 2.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 311.80 -5.79
Cipla 500.15 -3.61
Wipro 259.30 -1.03
Power Grid Corp 199.25 -0.94
Britannia 2,558.50 -0.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 199.35 -0.89
Tata Motors 123.10 -0.53
Reliance 1,139.85 -0.28
Bajaj Auto 2,621.40 0.05
TCS 2,234.65 -0.62
See all Top Losers »

