Nifty, Sensex End Higher Ahead of Inflation Data; Infosys Drops 3.5%
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.32% higher at 11,341.15 and the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.23% at 38,214.47.
File photo of BSE.
Bengaluru: Indian shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by auto and real estate stocks, as investors awaited headline inflation data due later in the evening.
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.32% higher at 11,341.15 and the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.23% at 38,214.47.
Indian retail inflation probably reached a 12-month high in September, but still leaving room for further interest rate cuts because it's expected to remain below the Reserve Bank of India's target, according to a Reuters poll.
Meanwhile, auto stocks led gains, with the index rising 1.67% at close. Tata Motors closed up 5.03%.
DLF Ltd rose 6% and lifted the Nifty real estate index to end 1.92% higher.
Infosys Ltd was the top loser of the day, dropping 3.5%.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|727.75
|127.42
|Infosys
|786.10
|-3.52
|Yes Bank
|40.10
|1.26
|Tata Motors
|127.85
|5.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.80
|-5.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Fortis Health
|130.55
|-5.36
|IRCTC
|728.60
|127.69
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.90
|-5.74
|Yes Bank
|40.00
|1.01
|Tata Motors
|127.80
|5.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|127.85
|5.40
|ONGC
|135.25
|4.84
|Bharti Airtel
|393.55
|2.78
|UltraTechCement
|4,170.30
|2.28
|IndusInd Bank
|1,250.60
|2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|127.80
|5.32
|ONGC
|135.20
|4.73
|Bharti Airtel
|392.65
|2.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,250.50
|2.23
|Sun Pharma
|394.60
|2.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|786.10
|-3.52
|Bajaj Finance
|3,883.30
|-2.26
|Power Grid Corp
|198.40
|-1.29
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,082.25
|-1.07
|UPL
|586.65
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|785.65
|-3.68
|Bajaj Finance
|3,881.65
|-2.37
|Power Grid Corp
|198.80
|-1.09
|Larsen
|1,422.65
|-0.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,583.75
|-0.27
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani Reveals Why She is Jealous of 'Bro' and Fitness Guru Micky Mehta in Insta Post
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury
- 15-year-old Coco Gauff Beat Jelena Ostapenko to Win First WTA Title at Linz
- Video of Pune Electric Bus Getting Charged Through a Diesel Generator Surfaces, Twitter Has a Field Day