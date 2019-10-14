Nifty, Sensex End Higher Ahead of Inflation Data; Infosys Drops 3.5%

Bengaluru: Indian shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by auto and real estate stocks, as investors awaited headline inflation data due later in the evening.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.32% higher at 11,341.15 and the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.23% at 38,214.47.

Indian retail inflation probably reached a 12-month high in September, but still leaving room for further interest rate cuts because it's expected to remain below the Reserve Bank of India's target, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, auto stocks led gains, with the index rising 1.67% at close. Tata Motors closed up 5.03%.

DLF Ltd rose 6% and lifted the Nifty real estate index to end 1.92% higher.

Infosys Ltd was the top loser of the day, dropping 3.5%.

