Nifty, Sensex End Lower After Nirmala Sitharaman's Surprise Appointment as Finance Minister

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Nifty, Sensex End Lower After Nirmala Sitharaman's Surprise Appointment as Finance Minister
Sitharaman will take over the finance ministry when there is pressure from industry for the government to provide some stimulus to halt a worrying slowdown in India's $2.7-trillion economy.
New Delhi: Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge at South Block, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Indian shares gave up early gains to end slightly lower on Friday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised the markets by naming Nirmala Sitharaman as the next finance minister.
Amit Shah, chief of Bharatiya Janata Party and the minister of home affairs, had been tipped as a possible candidate for the finance ministry in recent days.
Sitharaman will take over the finance ministry when there is pressure from industry for the government to provide some stimulus to halt a worrying slowdown in India's $2.7-trillion economy.
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.19% lower at 11,922.80, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.3% at 39,714.20.
The NSE Nifty has gained 1.5% in May, while the BSE Sensex added 1.8% during the month. Both the indexes closed the week 0.7% higher.
Yes Bank Ltd, the top loser by percentage, shed 4.7%.
Amit Shah, chief of Bharatiya Janata Party and the minister of home affairs, had been tipped as a possible candidate for the finance ministry in recent days.
Sitharaman will take over the finance ministry when there is pressure from industry for the government to provide some stimulus to halt a worrying slowdown in India's $2.7-trillion economy.
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.19% lower at 11,922.80, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.3% at 39,714.20.
The NSE Nifty has gained 1.5% in May, while the BSE Sensex added 1.8% during the month. Both the indexes closed the week 0.7% higher.
Yes Bank Ltd, the top loser by percentage, shed 4.7%.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,330.15
|0.03
|HDFC
|2,182.65
|-0.08
|HDFC Bank
|2,425.35
|-0.58
|SBI
|352.50
|-0.30
|Just Dial
|765.60
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|147.95
|-4.27
|Just Dial
|769.25
|2.96
|NCC
|97.85
|-16.33
|Reliance
|1,329.75
|-0.06
|Bajaj Finance
|3,469.70
|-0.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|760.35
|3.45
|Asian Paints
|1,407.30
|2.38
|TCS
|2,193.35
|2.19
|IOC
|165.55
|2.22
|Adani Ports
|416.40
|1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,406.70
|2.43
|TCS
|2,196.85
|2.40
|HCL Tech
|1,093.50
|1.52
|ONGC
|171.85
|1.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,604.50
|1.16
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|147.80
|-4.65
|ITC
|278.55
|-3.50
|Grasim
|886.10
|-2.78
|M&M
|647.05
|-2.21
|Zee Entertain
|357.45
|-2.14
Live TV
