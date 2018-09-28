GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nifty, Sensex End Lower; Mark Worst Month in Over Two and a Half Years

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.27 percent lower at 36,227.14 and was down 1.67 percent on week while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.43 percent lower at 10,930.45, shedding nearly 2 percent for the week.

Reuters

Updated:September 28, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nifty, Sensex End Lower; Mark Worst Month in Over Two and a Half Years
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Indian shares erased early gains and ended lower on Friday, wrapping up their worst month since February 2016, with auto stocks such as Maruti Suzuki (India) Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd dragging the benchmark indexes lower.

Meanwhile, investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting next week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.27 percent lower at 36,227.14 and was down 1.67 percent on week while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.43 percent lower at 10,930.45, shedding nearly 2 percent for the week.

The Nifty fell 6.42 percent in September while BSE index lost 6.26 percent, their worst monthly performance since February 2016, after concerns over bad debt in non-banking financial companies triggered a broad sell-off.

Hero MotoCorp ended 5 percent lower while Maruti Suzuki closed 2.7 percent down.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,227.14 -97.03 ( -0.27%)

Nifty 50

10,930.45 -47.10 ( -0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.65 -9.64
Reliance 1,257.95 0.33
HDFC 1,754.50 1.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,347.95 -2.72
Indiabulls Hsg 856.85 -8.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.45 -9.72
Dewan Housing 275.40 -5.08
Infibeam Avenue 58.80 -70.24
LIC Housing Fin 416.70 -1.14
Maruti Suzuki 7,350.55 -2.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 613.25 2.18
Wipro 324.00 1.58
ITC 297.75 1.52
HDFC Bank 2,006.05 1.51
HDFC 1,754.50 1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 612.35 2.28
HDFC 1,755.50 1.49
HDFC Bank 2,005.65 1.40
ITC 296.70 1.18
Wipro 324.20 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.65 -9.64
Indiabulls Hsg 856.85 -8.82
Hindalco 229.65 -5.84
Bharti Airtel 338.55 -5.11
Hero Motocorp 2,933.25 -5.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.45 -9.72
Hero Motocorp 2,932.15 -5.16
Bharti Airtel 338.25 -5.01
Tata Steel 580.35 -4.85
Vedanta 231.75 -3.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...