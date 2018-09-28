English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nifty, Sensex End Lower; Mark Worst Month in Over Two and a Half Years
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.27 percent lower at 36,227.14 and was down 1.67 percent on week while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.43 percent lower at 10,930.45, shedding nearly 2 percent for the week.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Indian shares erased early gains and ended lower on Friday, wrapping up their worst month since February 2016, with auto stocks such as Maruti Suzuki (India) Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd dragging the benchmark indexes lower.
Meanwhile, investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting next week.
The Nifty fell 6.42 percent in September while BSE index lost 6.26 percent, their worst monthly performance since February 2016, after concerns over bad debt in non-banking financial companies triggered a broad sell-off.
Hero MotoCorp ended 5 percent lower while Maruti Suzuki closed 2.7 percent down.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.65
|-9.64
|Reliance
|1,257.95
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,754.50
|1.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,347.95
|-2.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|856.85
|-8.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.45
|-9.72
|Dewan Housing
|275.40
|-5.08
|Infibeam Avenue
|58.80
|-70.24
|LIC Housing Fin
|416.70
|-1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,350.55
|-2.72
Top Gainers
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.65
|-9.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|856.85
|-8.82
|Hindalco
|229.65
|-5.84
|Bharti Airtel
|338.55
|-5.11
|Hero Motocorp
|2,933.25
|-5.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.45
|-9.72
|Hero Motocorp
|2,932.15
|-5.16
|Bharti Airtel
|338.25
|-5.01
|Tata Steel
|580.35
|-4.85
|Vedanta
|231.75
|-3.60
