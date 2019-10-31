Nifty, Sensex Gain After US Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut
In domestic markets, the broader NSE Nifty <.NSEI> was up 0.55% at 11,907.50 while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.53% higher at 40,260.34.
Representative image (Reuters)
Indian shares advanced for a fourth straight session on Thursday, inching up over half a percent, after a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in line with expectations, boosted investor appetite across the globe.
Broader Asian shares eked out minor gains with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> adding 0.2%.
Gains, however, were capped as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled a pause in further rate cuts as there were several areas of strength in the US economy.
In domestic markets, the broader NSE Nifty <.NSEI> was up 0.55% at 11,907.50 as of 0409 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex <.BSESN> was 0.53% higher at 40,260.34 and was on track to close at a record.
"Sentiments have turned recently, most results are decent and there have not been any disappointments so far," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities.
"Growth is improving, festive demand has been better than expected, and the Fed rate cut is generally positive for emerging markets....the current momentum could continue on the back of positive factors."
Indian shares have seen steady gains in the last few sessions buoyed by positive global cues, a strong set of corporate results and expectations of a better December quarter.
The Nifty PSU Bank index <.NIFTYPSU>, which tracks the country's state-run lenders, rose as much as 2.52%, gaining the most among the 14 sectoral NSE indexes that were all trading in the green.
Shares of State Bank of India
The Nifty Media index <.NIFTYMED> gained 1.65% while the Nifty FMCG index <.NIFTYFMCG> climbed over half a percent to its highest since September 2018.
The Nifty IT index <.NIFTYIT> rose nearly a percent after US IT services and outsourcing company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
Shares of Infosys Ltd
United Bank of India
State-owned oil retailer Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|303.70
|4.76
|Infosys
|692.50
|4.83
|Tata Motors
|177.75
|3.40
|Yes Bank
|56.90
|0.18
|Reliance
|1,468.35
|-0.73
