1-min read

Nifty, Sensex Gain After US Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut

In domestic markets, the broader NSE Nifty <.NSEI> was up 0.55% at 11,907.50 while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.53% higher at 40,260.34.

Reuters

Updated:October 31, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
Nifty, Sensex Gain After US Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut
Representative image (Reuters)

Indian shares advanced for a fourth straight session on Thursday, inching up over half a percent, after a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in line with expectations, boosted investor appetite across the globe.

Broader Asian shares eked out minor gains with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> adding 0.2%.

Gains, however, were capped as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled a pause in further rate cuts as there were several areas of strength in the US economy.

In domestic markets, the broader NSE Nifty <.NSEI> was up 0.55% at 11,907.50 as of 0409 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex <.BSESN> was 0.53% higher at 40,260.34 and was on track to close at a record.

"Sentiments have turned recently, most results are decent and there have not been any disappointments so far," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities.

"Growth is improving, festive demand has been better than expected, and the Fed rate cut is generally positive for emerging markets....the current momentum could continue on the back of positive factors."

Indian shares have seen steady gains in the last few sessions buoyed by positive global cues, a strong set of corporate results and expectations of a better December quarter.

The Nifty PSU Bank index <.NIFTYPSU>, which tracks the country's state-run lenders, rose as much as 2.52%, gaining the most among the 14 sectoral NSE indexes that were all trading in the green.

Shares of State Bank of India rose as much as 3.28% to their highest in over a month.

The Nifty Media index <.NIFTYMED> gained 1.65% while the Nifty FMCG index <.NIFTYFMCG> climbed over half a percent to its highest since September 2018.

The Nifty IT index <.NIFTYIT> rose nearly a percent after US IT services and outsourcing company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp forecasted a rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, but added it would shut some content moderation business, resulting in about 6,000 job cuts.

Shares of Infosys Ltd gained 2.54% and was on track for their fifth straight session of gains.

United Bank of India rose for a fifth consecutive day, surging as much as 16.85% after the lender posted strong quarterly results on Wednesday.

State-owned oil retailer Indian Oil Corporation Ltd was trading up as much as 1.09% ahead of releasing quarterly results.

NIFTY 50

11,913.60 +69.50 ( +0.59%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 303.70 4.76
Infosys 692.50 4.83
Tata Motors 177.75 3.40
Yes Bank 56.90 0.18
Reliance 1,468.35 -0.73
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 303.40 4.64
Infosys 692.65 4.88
Yes Bank 56.95 0.26
Tata Motors 177.65 3.38
Indiabulls Hsg 207.10 -3.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 255.55 8.68
Infosys 692.50 4.83
SBI 303.50 4.69
Grasim 766.20 4.25
Tata Motors 177.75 3.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 692.65 4.88
SBI 303.55 4.69
Tata Motors 177.75 3.43
Sun Pharma 435.50 1.31
Kotak Mahindra 1,595.50 1.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 740.95 -1.78
M&M 606.20 -1.68
Adani Ports 394.55 -0.89
Tata Steel 384.65 -0.86
ITC 257.45 -0.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 606.45 -1.66
Tata Steel 384.60 -0.89
Axis Bank 741.15 -0.87
ITC 257.45 -0.75
Reliance 1,468.10 -0.72
See all Top Losers »

