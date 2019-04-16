English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nifty, Sensex Hit Record Highs; ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Lead
The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.76 percent at 11,779.75 as of 0546 GMT and the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.86 percent higher at 39,240.52. Both indexes were headed for their four straight sessions of gains.
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Loading...
Indian shares extended gains to record highs on Tuesday, led by index heavyweights ICICI Bank Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd, amid sustained buying from foreign investors.
Investors were also optimistic as the earnings season got off to a good start and the state-run weather office forecast average monsoon rains this year.
The rally in Indian stocks is not across the board - mid-caps are not moving, which is an indication that foreign institutional investors are in the market and are driving it higher, said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management.
Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $420.2 million in the last three sessions, taking the total purchase for the month to $2.01 billion.
Average monsoon rains this year would help to reduce bad loan levels at banks, and improve GDP, according to Gupta.
The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.76 percent at 11,779.75 as of 0546 GMT and the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.86 percent higher at 39,240.52. Both indexes were headed for their four straight sessions of gains.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks kept below a nine-month high after disappointing bank earnings stalled Wall Street, though recent signs that the global economy is likely to avoid a sharper downturn helped limit the losses.
ICICI Bank rose as much as 3.3 percent in its sharpest intraday gain in five weeks and was the top boost to both indexes, after reports that Goldman Sachs raised its target price to 492 rupees from 451 rupees.
Reliance Industries rose 1.5 percent to its highest since April 5, while SpiceJet Ltd surged as much as 8.1 pct to its highest since May 2018 after the low-cost carrier said it would expand its Bombardier fleet by inducting five more Q400 aircraft.
The Nifty Midcap 50 Index climbed 0.3 percent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.4 percent.
Among losers, Wipro Ltd fell as much as 0.9 percent after the IT services firm said it was investigating a potential breach of some of its employee accounts due to an advanced phishing campaign.
The company is due to release its fourth-quarter results later in the day.
Investors were also optimistic as the earnings season got off to a good start and the state-run weather office forecast average monsoon rains this year.
The rally in Indian stocks is not across the board - mid-caps are not moving, which is an indication that foreign institutional investors are in the market and are driving it higher, said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management.
Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $420.2 million in the last three sessions, taking the total purchase for the month to $2.01 billion.
Average monsoon rains this year would help to reduce bad loan levels at banks, and improve GDP, according to Gupta.
The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.76 percent at 11,779.75 as of 0546 GMT and the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.86 percent higher at 39,240.52. Both indexes were headed for their four straight sessions of gains.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks kept below a nine-month high after disappointing bank earnings stalled Wall Street, though recent signs that the global economy is likely to avoid a sharper downturn helped limit the losses.
ICICI Bank rose as much as 3.3 percent in its sharpest intraday gain in five weeks and was the top boost to both indexes, after reports that Goldman Sachs raised its target price to 492 rupees from 451 rupees.
Reliance Industries rose 1.5 percent to its highest since April 5, while SpiceJet Ltd surged as much as 8.1 pct to its highest since May 2018 after the low-cost carrier said it would expand its Bombardier fleet by inducting five more Q400 aircraft.
The Nifty Midcap 50 Index climbed 0.3 percent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.4 percent.
Among losers, Wipro Ltd fell as much as 0.9 percent after the IT services firm said it was investigating a potential breach of some of its employee accounts due to an advanced phishing campaign.
The company is due to release its fourth-quarter results later in the day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.30
|15.27
|Polycab
|655.00
|21.75
|TCS
|2,144.80
|1.49
|ICICI Bank
|404.90
|3.09
|Infosys
|722.10
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.25
|15.05
|Bajaj Finance
|3,039.80
|0.57
|Polycab
|655.00
|21.75
|SpiceJet
|126.55
|6.03
|ICICI Lombard
|1,081.45
|0.60
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,802.40
|3.06
|ICICI Bank
|404.70
|3.04
|Titan Company
|1,116.40
|2.41
|Asian Paints
|1,460.00
|1.99
|Hindalco
|216.95
|1.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,801.55
|3.14
|ICICI Bank
|404.75
|3.06
|Asian Paints
|1,459.00
|1.86
|Larsen
|1,380.00
|1.63
|TCS
|2,142.55
|1.54
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|280.95
|-2.35
|Tata Motors
|227.30
|-1.92
|Bharti Airtel
|342.60
|-1.47
|Infosys
|722.10
|-0.74
|Cipla
|562.25
|-0.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|227.40
|-1.58
|Bharti Airtel
|342.80
|-1.34
|Infosys
|722.35
|-0.59
|Power Grid Corp
|197.20
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Young Retro Avatar in New 'Bharat' Poster is Whistle-worthy, See Here
- IPL 2019 | KXIP Dealt Varun Chakravarthy Injury Blow
- Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor Mourn the Damage After Fire at Notre-Dame de Paris
- Watch: Nicki Minaj Had an Awkward Moment Performing With Friend Ariana Grande at Coachella
- Video of a 10-Year-Old Kid Driving Hyundai Creta on Public Roads Goes Viral, Who is Responsible?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results