Nifty, Sensex Jump 2% on Covid-19 Drug Hopes

Representational image.

Representational image.

The NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 2.05 per cent to 9,749.5 by 0350 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.18 per cent at 33,432.25. Both indexes were set for their fourth straight session of gains.

  • Reuters Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
Indian shares rose more than 2 per cent to a near seven-week high on Thursday, as global sentiment improved on promising early results from a Covid-19 treatment trial and on gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries ahead of its results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 2.05 per cent to 9,749.5 by 0350 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.18 per cent at 33,432.25. Both indexes were set for their fourth straight session of gains.

Early results from US-listed Gilead's trial for its drug remdesivir showed it helped speed recovery from the illness caused by the coronavirus, pushing Wall Street and Asian stock markets higher.

In Mumbai trading, conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.9 per cent ahead of its quarterly results, while top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd provided the biggest boost, rising as much as 3.5 per cent.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose as much as 8.9 per cent after the drugmaker said it got the Indian drug regulator's nod to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug favipiravir, seen as a potential treatment for Covid-19.

