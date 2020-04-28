BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Nifty, Sensex Rise by 1% as Indusind Jumps, Wall Street Gets Overnight Gains

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.15% at 9,384.15, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.12% to 32,097.43.

  • Reuters BENGALURU
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
Indian shares jumped more than 1% on Tuesday, helped by a rally in Indusind Bank, while overnight gains in Wall Street after some countries eased lockdown restrictions also buoyed sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.15% at 9,384.15, as of 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.12% to 32,097.43.

Shares of Indusind Bank surged 10% following the private-sector lender's quarterly results after the bell on Monday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.51%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11%.

