Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Rupee Gains, Sensex Surges After Exit Polls Point to Sweeping Victory by BJP
Exits polls, following the mammoth seven-phase voting, showed Narendra Modi's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) projected to win between 339 and 365 seats in the 545-member lower house of parliament.
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Indian shares surged, while rupee rallied on Monday, a day after exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would retain power with a bigger majority in the parliament, with financials leading the charge.
Exits polls, following the mammoth seven-phase voting, showed Modi's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) projected to win between 339 and 365 seats in the 545-member lower house of parliament.
Despite facing criticism for weak job growth and farm prices, Modi turned the campaign into a fight for national security after tensions with Pakistan escalated earlier this year.
"I expect another 2-3% rally in the market in the next 3-4 days based on the cue," said Samrat Dasgupta, a fund manager at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.
"But once the results are out on Thursday, even if it is as expected, I don't see much upside to the market."
"The economy is passing through a rough patch because a lot of data indicators are showing a slowdown, so people will wait for announcements from the new govt/cabinet to see what policies will be made," Dasgupta said.
The broader NSE Nifty was up 2.22% at 11,660.45 as of 0347 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 2.31% higher at 38,807.88.
India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange, an indicator for the broader NSE Nifty, was up 2.02% as of 0348 GMT, after rising as much as 2.76%.
Financial stocks led gains, boosted by Yes Bank Ltd, which was up 6.2%, and State Bank of India Ltd, which surged 5.4%.
The Nifty IT index was down 1%, dragged by Infosys Ltd's 1.3% fall, as the rupee rallied.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 69.49/50 per dollar at 0343 GMT, after rising to 69.3550 earlier, making it up 1.2 percent on the day. The gain, if sustained, would be the highest since December.
The rupee had closed Friday at 70.22. Further gains in the rupee will also depend on flows into the stock markets.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.30 percent, down 6 basis points on the day after briefly falling to a low of 7.28 percent.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|341.35
|6.92
|Reliance
|1,310.15
|3.37
|ICICI Bank
|413.00
|5.98
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,706.85
|3.51
|Yes Bank
|134.15
|-2.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,314.00
|3.82
|HDFC Life
|394.00
|3.01
|SBI
|340.10
|6.63
|Larsen
|1,426.95
|4.78
|Bajaj Finance
|3,394.05
|2.81
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|778.00
|7.58
|SBI
|339.40
|6.31
|Grasim
|883.45
|6.57
|UltraTechCement
|4,506.95
|3.79
|ICICI Bank
|411.45
|5.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,388.00
|2.63
|Hero Motocorp
|2,697.70
|2.83
|HUL
|1,752.15
|0.94
|M&M
|649.95
|4.62
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,480.05
|1.32
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,745.00
|-2.00
|Zee Entertain
|365.90
|-1.68
|Tech Mahindra
|768.10
|-2.13
|Bajaj Auto
|3,017.90
|-0.73
|Infosys
|716.50
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,973.80
|0.99
|Infosys
|716.20
|-1.05
|HCL Tech
|1,063.55
|0.18
