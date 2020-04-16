Nifty, Sensex Take a Beating as Dour Wipro Outlook Hits IT Firms

Bengaluru: Indian stocks fell on Thursday as IT shares took a beating after Wipro Ltd flagged a hit from the novel coronavirus pandemic, while dour data from the United States and grim economic outlook for Asia further weighed on investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.93% to 8,839.45 by 0351 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.07% at 30,045.32.

Software services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it would not forecast revenue for the next quarter because of the uncertain market conditions caused by the pandemic, and warned of "huge pressure" on margins in the fiscal first quarter to end-June.

Wipro shares fell as much as 3.5% on Thursday and rival Infosys Ltd slid 3.6%, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 2.3% ahead of its earnings due later in the day.

Asian stock markets were also under pressure after data showed U.S. retail sales fell the most on record last month, and manufacturing output fell by the most in 74 years, raising fears of a deep recession.

The International Monetary Fund said growth in Asia would grind to zero for the first time in 60 years in 2020.​

