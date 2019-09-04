Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Nifty, Sensex Tepid on Slowdown Concerns; Tata Motors Drags as it Records Decline of 5.2%

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.27% at 10,769 as of 0519 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.21% lower at 36,484.86.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nifty, Sensex Tepid on Slowdown Concerns; Tata Motors Drags as it Records Decline of 5.2%
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Indian shares were subdued on Wednesday as index heavyweights lagged amid weak global cues, following a sharp slump in the previous session due to heavy foreign outflows from capital markets.

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.27% at 10,769 as of 0519 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.21% lower at 36,484.86. Domestic stock markets and the rupee had plunged on Tuesday after data last week showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in over six years.

Foreign investors pulled out 20.16 billion rupees ($281.99 million) from capital markets on Tuesday, according to NSE data.

Trade sentiment globally remained subdued after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in August for the first time since 2016 amid worries about a weakening global economy and rising trade tensions between China and the United States.

"As far as the domestic economy is concerned, the news flow is all negative, with growth concerns worsened by weak auto sales," said Neeraj Dewan, director, Quantum Securities.

"There is nothing positive coming investors' way for them to buy into equities. Some long term investors with deep pockets have to take a call on whether this is a bottom for the economy or not, only then will you see a revival happen."

The rupee recovered slightly to trade at 72.25 against the dollar on Wednesday, versus last close of 72.4, but was trading near the day's low.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell as much as 5.2% after a report said that India's market regulator ordered a forensic audit against the drugmaker to look into allegations of financial irregularities and lapses in corporate governance standards.

Automaker Tata Motors Ltd declined 5.2% and was the top percentage loser on both the indexes.

IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped 3.5%, while heavyweight conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd slid 1.7% to its lowest in nearly four weeks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,710.09 +147.18 ( +0.40%)

NIFTY 50

10,836.90 +39.00 ( +0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,193.05 -1.11
Sun Pharma 417.40 -5.00
Maruti Suzuki 5,884.00 -2.74
Tata Motors 109.05 -3.20
IndusInd Bank 1,327.05 -1.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,888.00 -2.67
Sun Pharma 417.00 -5.11
SBI 274.90 2.44
Reliance 1,193.00 -1.07
Tata Motors 109.05 -3.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,267.25 2.55
SBI 274.85 2.40
Vedanta 137.10 2.20
Tata Steel 338.70 2.20
Bharti Airtel 343.05 1.84
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,265.00 2.52
SBI 274.75 2.38
Vedanta 137.10 2.20
Tata Steel 338.30 2.08
Bharti Airtel 343.05 1.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.40 -5.00
Tata Motors 109.00 -3.24
Maruti Suzuki 5,884.00 -2.74
Asian Paints 1,540.65 -2.29
Britannia 2,652.10 -2.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.45 -5.01
Tata Motors 109.05 -3.20
Maruti Suzuki 5,888.00 -2.67
Asian Paints 1,540.50 -2.28
M&M 506.00 -1.85
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram