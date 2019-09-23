Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

'Nightmare, Stressed': Collapse of Travel Giant Thomas Cook Leaves More Than 5 Lakh Tourists Stranded

Travellers frantically scoured mobile phones or quizzed officials for information as they waited in long queues in airports around Europe and beyond.

Reuters

Updated:September 23, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Nightmare, Stressed': Collapse of Travel Giant Thomas Cook Leaves More Than 5 Lakh Tourists Stranded
Thomas Cook logo. (Reuters)
Loading...

Mallorca, Spain: More than half a million holidaymakers were stranded around the globe on Monday following the collapse of Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm.

Travellers frantically scoured mobile phones or quizzed officials for information as they waited in long queues in airports around Europe and beyond.

Here are comments from British tourists caught up in the mayhem at Palma Airport on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Nick, travelling with two children aged 18 months and 12 years

"Nightmare, nightmare, stressed. Not what we wanted really before going home. But what can you do? Other people have lost their jobs, so we're not as bad (off) as some other people."

"Says there's not going to be any flights, we're going to be stuck here in the airport until 7 o'clock (pm) I think. We were meant to fly at 10 o'clock (pm, on Sunday)... They're going to fly back to Manchester and then (for us) a coach trip back to Newcastle..."

Helen, trying to get home to Glasgow, Scotland

"They said they directed (those of us bound for) Glasgow... to Birmingham, then they're bussing us from Birmingham to Glasgow. So that's as far as we know, but things could change.

"It's quite sad, it is sad you know. Sad for all the staff too, you've got to think."

Unnamed British mother in wheelchair travelling to Glasgow.

"I'm very anxious because I have sore legs so I don't know how, if I'm going on a plane and then how I'm going to get to Glasgow if they take us to Birmingham or somewhere else. So it's going to be very difficult and a long day and I'm very tired.”

Asked if travellers were being given information about what to do: "None, none. We watch it on the news to find out what is happening. So no one has phoned us, no one has emailed us, we've had to find out just when we've arrived."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,090.03 +1,075.41 ( +2.83%)

NIFTY 50

11,600.20 +326.00 ( +2.89%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,257.25 4.81
ICICI Bank 446.30 6.90
Axis Bank 725.50 6.64
Maruti Suzuki 6,897.85 4.64
HDFC 2,162.00 5.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,527.65 8.13
Maruti Suzuki 6,899.20 4.77
ICICI Bank 445.20 6.67
Bajaj Finance 4,027.85 8.70
HDFC Bank 1,258.45 4.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 450.85 11.64
Bajaj Finance 4,023.75 8.69
Larsen 1,528.50 8.29
Adani Ports 410.95 7.95
Asian Paints 1,802.75 7.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,027.85 8.70
Larsen 1,527.65 8.13
Asian Paints 1,804.25 7.89
ITC 254.70 6.95
Axis Bank 727.05 6.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 271.60 -9.89
Infosys 764.35 -5.05
Power Grid Corp 188.30 -4.03
Tata Motors 127.90 -4.02
NTPC 116.05 -3.17
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 765.10 -4.97
Tata Motors 127.85 -4.16
Power Grid Corp 188.35 -4.07
NTPC 115.80 -3.42
TCS 2,014.75 -2.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram