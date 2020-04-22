BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

NIIT's Share Price Soars by 8% After Signing Agreement With US Firm EdTech

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

At around 2 pm on Wednesday, NIIT Ltd. share was at Rs 86.55, up by 7.32 per cent on the NSE.

  • Trending Desk new delhi
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Share this:

The share price of the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) Limited soared by 8 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 22 after its subsidiary signed an agreement with a US-based company, EdTech.

The Indian multinational firm informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the NSE that a 5-year-long managed services agreement was signed in between NIIT (USA) Inc. and EdTech. Virtual services will be extended to education providers under this agreement.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 115.55 on January 9, 2020, achieving its 52 week low of Rs 53.55 on March 23, 2020. At around 2 pm on Wednesday, NIIT Ltd. share was at Rs 86.55, up by 7.32 per cent on the NSE.

“Both companies see this as a significant partnership where two market leaders go-to-market jointly to provide innovative solutions in the testing and certification marketplace,” Deepak Bansal, the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer at NIIT Limited said.

While the global education-oriented company NIIT is headquartered at Gurugram in Haryana, its American subsidiary NIIT USA Inc. is fully owned by the parent firm. NIIT is listed under both the NSE and BSE in India.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres