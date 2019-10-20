Take the pledge to vote

Nine of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 1.47 Lakh Crore in M-cap; RIL, TCS Shine

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade.

October 20, 2019
Nine of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 1.47 Lakh Crore in M-cap; RIL, TCS Shine
Representative image

New Delhi: Nine of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping Rs 1.47 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and TCS grabbing the limelight with the maximum gains.

Barring Infosys, rest nine companies witnessed addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 39,876.44 crore to Rs 8,97,179.47 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade.

The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 26,379.27 crore to Rs 7,71,996.87 crore and that of HUL jumped Rs 21,962.02 crore to Rs 4,55,952.72 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed Rs 16,767.89 crore to Rs 6,72,466.30 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 14,728.66 crore to Rs 3,61,801.97 crore.

The m-cap of SBI went higher by Rs 13,521.15 crore to Rs 2,40,652.15 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose Rs 6,046.16 crore to Rs 2,82,783.39 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 5,223.93 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 3,08,555.52 crore. ITC logged a rise of Rs 2,948.75 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 3,02,861.98 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 20,594.7 crore to Rs 3,29,751.88 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI.

During the last week, the Sensex advanced 1,171.30 points or 3.07 per cent.

