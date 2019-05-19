Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nine of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 82,379.79 Crore in M-cap

During the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 467.78 points, or 1.24 per cent to close at 37,930.77 on Friday.

PTI

Updated:May 19, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nine of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 82,379.79 Crore in M-cap
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
New Delhi: Nine of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 82,379.79 crore in market valuation last week, with banking counters like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank stealing the show.

During the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 467.78 points, or 1.24 per cent to close at 37,930.77 on Friday.

Led by the positive sentiment in the broader market, nine of the top-10 frontline companies witnessed rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

TCS was the only company to register a decline in its market valuation.

HDFC Bank emerged as the top gainer, with its m-cap jumping Rs 17,685.54 crore to Rs 6,43,560.05 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 12,531.51crore to Rs 2,78,823.62 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 10,776.2 crore to Rs 3,43,211.58 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) advanced Rs 10,531.29 crore to Rs 3,75,738.57 crore and that of SBI rose by Rs 9,727.82 crore to Rs 2,84,650.48 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) soared Rs 9,635.15 crore to Rs 8,02,316.11 crore and ITC gained Rs 4,535.7 crore to stand at Rs 3,69,475.16 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 3,570.66crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,51,682.91 crore and Infosys added Rs 3,385.92 crore to Rs 3,16,223.26 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) dropped by Rs 14,709.4crore to Rs 7,86,631.17 crore.

In the top-10 companies list, RIL remained at the number one rank, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Reliance Industries Ltd Monday reclaimed the status of the country's most-valued firm in terms of market valuation after two trading sessions, overtaking software services major
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,930.77 +537.29 ( +1.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,407.15 +150.05 ( +1.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,301.10 6.14
Yes Bank 134.15 -2.61
Interglobe Avi 1,473.75 0.60
Reliance 1,267.40 0.16
HDFC Bank 2,362.10 2.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 134.55 -2.36
Bajaj Finance 3,301.20 6.09
Reliance 1,265.70 0.13
Interglobe Avi 1,474.00 0.50
ICICI Bank 390.30 2.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 372.15 7.65
Bajaj Finance 3,301.10 6.14
Bajaj Finserv 7,992.95 4.93
Hero Motocorp 2,622.55 4.06
Maruti Suzuki 6,706.85 3.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,301.20 6.09
Hero Motocorp 2,623.50 4.26
Maruti Suzuki 6,707.20 3.53
Kotak Mahindra 1,460.70 3.31
Bajaj Auto 3,041.80 3.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 134.15 -2.61
Dr Reddys Labs 2,745.00 -2.00
Vedanta 160.95 -1.56
Hindalco 191.70 -1.49
Infosys 723.90 -1.25
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 134.55 -2.36
Vedanta 160.80 -1.44
Infosys 723.80 -1.42
HCL Tech 1,061.60 -1.15
Sun Pharma 408.00 -0.74
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram