Nine States Account for 82 Per Cent of E-way Bills: Sushil Modi

: Nine states, including Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, contribute around 82 per cent of all e-way bills being generated, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Tuesday."The highest number of e-way bills have been generated by Gujarat (19.39 per cent) followed by Karnataka (15.32 per cent) and Maharashtra (12.43 per cent)," said Modi, who heads the group of ministers on GST-Network.These three states, along with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Punjab, contribute about 82 per cent of total e-way bills generated, he said.Modi, who is also Bihar Finance Minister, said that since the e-way bill was introduced for intra-state movement of goods in some states since April 15, there has been increase of 25 per cent in generation of e-way bills, which would rise further.Expressing confidence on the system to handle the increasing load, he said over 10 lakh e-way bills were generated on Monday without a glitch and that the system is designed to handle more than 75 lakh e-way bills in a single day.Encouraged by the success of the implementation of inter-state e-way bill nationwide and and intra-state in some states, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also implement it for intra-state movement of goods from Friday.Earlier, the e-Way bill system for intra-state movement of goods was implemented for Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala from April 15.In Karnataka, it was implemented along with inter-state implementation on April 1.