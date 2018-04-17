English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nine States Account for 82 Per Cent of E-way Bills: Sushil Modi
The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, who heads the group of ministers on GST-Network, said on Tuesday that the highest number of e-way bills have been generated by Gujarat (19.39 per cent) followed by Karnataka (15.32 per cent) and Maharashtra (12.43 per cent).
Sushil Modi, who is also Bihar Finance Minister, said that since the e-way bill was introduced for intra-state movement of goods in some states since April 15, there has been increase of 25 per cent in generation of e-way bills, which would rise further.
New Delhi: Nine states, including Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, contribute around 82 per cent of all e-way bills being generated, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Tuesday.
"The highest number of e-way bills have been generated by Gujarat (19.39 per cent) followed by Karnataka (15.32 per cent) and Maharashtra (12.43 per cent)," said Modi, who heads the group of ministers on GST-Network.
These three states, along with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Punjab, contribute about 82 per cent of total e-way bills generated, he said.
Modi, who is also Bihar Finance Minister, said that since the e-way bill was introduced for intra-state movement of goods in some states since April 15, there has been increase of 25 per cent in generation of e-way bills, which would rise further.
Expressing confidence on the system to handle the increasing load, he said over 10 lakh e-way bills were generated on Monday without a glitch and that the system is designed to handle more than 75 lakh e-way bills in a single day.
Encouraged by the success of the implementation of inter-state e-way bill nationwide and and intra-state in some states, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also implement it for intra-state movement of goods from Friday.
Earlier, the e-Way bill system for intra-state movement of goods was implemented for Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala from April 15.
In Karnataka, it was implemented along with inter-state implementation on April 1.
Also Watch
"The highest number of e-way bills have been generated by Gujarat (19.39 per cent) followed by Karnataka (15.32 per cent) and Maharashtra (12.43 per cent)," said Modi, who heads the group of ministers on GST-Network.
These three states, along with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Punjab, contribute about 82 per cent of total e-way bills generated, he said.
Modi, who is also Bihar Finance Minister, said that since the e-way bill was introduced for intra-state movement of goods in some states since April 15, there has been increase of 25 per cent in generation of e-way bills, which would rise further.
Expressing confidence on the system to handle the increasing load, he said over 10 lakh e-way bills were generated on Monday without a glitch and that the system is designed to handle more than 75 lakh e-way bills in a single day.
Encouraged by the success of the implementation of inter-state e-way bill nationwide and and intra-state in some states, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also implement it for intra-state movement of goods from Friday.
Earlier, the e-Way bill system for intra-state movement of goods was implemented for Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala from April 15.
In Karnataka, it was implemented along with inter-state implementation on April 1.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Outrage In Delhi Over Rape Of Minors
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Outrage In Delhi Over Rape Of Minors
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|275.35
|+7.75
|+2.90
|Vakrangee
|125.80
|+5.95
|+4.96
|ICICI Bank
|290.05
|-1.70
|-0.58
|Infosys
|1,125.95
|+0.75
|+0.07
|Hindalco
|242.80
|+3.40
|+1.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vakrangee
|125.65
|+5.95
|+4.97
|Indiabulls Vent
|389.85
|+16.40
|+4.39
|Idea Cellular
|71.65
|+0.25
|+0.35
|Eris Life
|789.25
|-10.00
|-1.25
|Yes Bank
|309.25
|+1.30
|+0.42
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|275.35
|+7.75
|+2.90
|Wipro
|292.65
|+7.90
|+2.77
|Zee Entertain
|588.25
|+12.80
|+2.22
|UltraTechCement
|3,992.35
|+75.10
|+1.92
|GAIL
|330.65
|+5.00
|+1.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|275.30
|+7.55
|+2.82
|Wipro
|292.35
|+6.85
|+2.40
|Bharti Airtel
|386.20
|+4.90
|+1.29
|Tata Steel
|601.50
|+5.65
|+0.95
|Adani Ports
|385.95
|+3.10
|+0.81
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|319.60
|-10.45
|-3.17
|Axis Bank
|518.25
|-14.15
|-2.66
|Titan Company
|977.10
|-20.50
|-2.05
|Lupin
|790.55
|-14.50
|-1.80
|Tech Mahindra
|656.80
|-11.50
|-1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|518.70
|-13.85
|-2.60
|M&M
|797.05
|-12.55
|-1.55
|IndusInd Bank
|1,844.65
|-22.95
|-1.23
|Hero Motocorp
|3,733.55
|-36.45
|-0.97
|Coal India
|285.05
|-2.55
|-0.89
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- 2018 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Bookings Open in India
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23