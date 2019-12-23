English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Niranjan Hiranandani Takes Over as Assocham President
Niranjan Hiranandani succeeds Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka as Assocham President.
File photo of ASSOCHAM India
New Delhi: Hiranandani Group Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani has taken over as the new president of industry body Assocham. He succeeds Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka.
"New India is a centre of the vortex to achieve an ambitious mission of USD 5 trillion economy. We are fully aligned with the goal set to achieve in tandem with double digit GDP growth rate inclusive of employment generation," Hiranandani said.
