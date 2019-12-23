Niranjan Hiranandani Takes Over as Assocham President

New Delhi: Hiranandani Group Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani has taken over as the new president of industry body Assocham. He succeeds Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka.

"New India is a centre of the vortex to achieve an ambitious mission of USD 5 trillion economy. We are fully aligned with the goal set to achieve in tandem with double digit GDP growth rate inclusive of employment generation," Hiranandani said.

