Niranjan Hiranandani Takes Over as Assocham President

Niranjan Hiranandani succeeds Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka as Assocham President.

PTI

December 23, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Niranjan Hiranandani Takes Over as Assocham President
File photo of ASSOCHAM India

New Delhi: Hiranandani Group Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani has taken over as the new president of industry body Assocham. He succeeds Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka.

"New India is a centre of the vortex to achieve an ambitious mission of USD 5 trillion economy. We are fully aligned with the goal set to achieve in tandem with double digit GDP growth rate inclusive of employment generation," Hiranandani said.

