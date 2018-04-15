English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nirav Modi Scam: ICAI Sends Notices to Statutory Auditors of Brady House Branch
The chartered accountants' apex body has made a list of the statutory auditors of the Brady House branch during 2011-12 to 2016-17, and asked them to appear before its Board of Discipline. Statutory auditors are members of ICAI and are governed by the apex body.
File photo of Nirav Modi.
Mumbai: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has sent notices to all statutory auditors of Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch, where the over Rs 13,000 crore scam involving Nirav Modi took place, to appear before its disciplinary board.
The chartered accountants' apex body has made a list of the statutory auditors of the Brady House branch during 2011-12 to 2016-17, and asked them to appear before its Board of Discipline. Statutory auditors are members of ICAI and are governed by the apex body.
"ICAI has issued notices to statutory auditors of the Brady House branch under the Chartered Account Act, 1949, to appear before Board of Discipline and offer an explanation," ICAI member S B Zaware told PTI.
Eight statutory auditors, who had audited the lender's Brady House branch in Mumbai during that period, have been issued notices.
This is a primary investigation and the board wants to ascertain whether the auditors were at fault.
"At this point, we cannot say that statutory auditors are guilty. After the auditors appear before the Board and answer questions, is when we will be able to determine their role in the fraud, if any," Zaware added.
In February, this year, the second largest public sector bank PNB had detected fraudulent transactions at the Brady House branch.
The biggest ever banking fraud of more than Rs 13,000 crore was allegedly committed by billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connivance with some PNB officials.
Following the disclosure of the fraud by PNB, ICAI had formed a high-level group to study systemic issues involved in the scam. The group, after completion of its study, will also suggest remedial measures for strengthening the banking system.
Zaware said the 10-member group had to seek government's intervention after PNB refused to co-operate with the panel in providing information required to complete its report.
PNB was issued a letter by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Finance to disclose information to the group.
The high-powered group, however, is yet to get information from the bank, Zaware, who is also the convenor of the committee, said.
In its preliminary conclusions, based on available information, the panel found out all possible lapses on part of the lender.
Lapses in corporate governance and concurrent audit work as well as failure to take sufficient precautionary measures are among the factors flagged by the high-level panel.
The fraud is being investigated by multiple agencies, including CBI, SFIO and ED.
Also Watch
The chartered accountants' apex body has made a list of the statutory auditors of the Brady House branch during 2011-12 to 2016-17, and asked them to appear before its Board of Discipline. Statutory auditors are members of ICAI and are governed by the apex body.
"ICAI has issued notices to statutory auditors of the Brady House branch under the Chartered Account Act, 1949, to appear before Board of Discipline and offer an explanation," ICAI member S B Zaware told PTI.
Eight statutory auditors, who had audited the lender's Brady House branch in Mumbai during that period, have been issued notices.
This is a primary investigation and the board wants to ascertain whether the auditors were at fault.
"At this point, we cannot say that statutory auditors are guilty. After the auditors appear before the Board and answer questions, is when we will be able to determine their role in the fraud, if any," Zaware added.
In February, this year, the second largest public sector bank PNB had detected fraudulent transactions at the Brady House branch.
The biggest ever banking fraud of more than Rs 13,000 crore was allegedly committed by billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connivance with some PNB officials.
Following the disclosure of the fraud by PNB, ICAI had formed a high-level group to study systemic issues involved in the scam. The group, after completion of its study, will also suggest remedial measures for strengthening the banking system.
Zaware said the 10-member group had to seek government's intervention after PNB refused to co-operate with the panel in providing information required to complete its report.
PNB was issued a letter by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Finance to disclose information to the group.
The high-powered group, however, is yet to get information from the bank, Zaware, who is also the convenor of the committee, said.
In its preliminary conclusions, based on available information, the panel found out all possible lapses on part of the lender.
Lapses in corporate governance and concurrent audit work as well as failure to take sufficient precautionary measures are among the factors flagged by the high-level panel.
The fraud is being investigated by multiple agencies, including CBI, SFIO and ED.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,153.30
|+14.05
|+0.45
|Infosys
|1,171.45
|+8.85
|+0.76
|SBI
|250.95
|-2.85
|-1.12
|Reliance
|938.85
|+10.15
|+1.09
|ICICI Bank
|288.25
|+1.50
|+0.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram City
|2,182.70
|-22.60
|-1.02
|HDFC
|1,840.60
|+12.20
|+0.67
|RBL Bank
|501.40
|+2.55
|+0.51
|Reliance
|938.85
|+11.30
|+1.22
|Ashok Leyland
|149.45
|+4.55
|+3.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|383.10
|+10.75
|+2.89
|Tech Mahindra
|671.55
|+18.75
|+2.87
|Wipro
|294.15
|+7.30
|+2.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,344.80
|+29.45
|+2.24
|Hindalco
|237.80
|+5.20
|+2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|381.95
|+9.90
|+2.66
|Wipro
|293.35
|+6.55
|+2.28
|Coal India
|285.35
|+4.40
|+1.57
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,148.50
|+17.15
|+1.52
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,087.00
|+28.20
|+1.37
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|405.40
|-13.25
|-3.16
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,316.80
|-103.95
|-1.92
|HCL Tech
|991.25
|-18.80
|-1.86
|IOC
|165.35
|-2.90
|-1.72
|Axis Bank
|542.55
|-6.20
|-1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|251.20
|-3.10
|-1.22
|Axis Bank
|541.90
|-6.40
|-1.17
|Yes Bank
|309.40
|-2.05
|-0.66
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,138.45
|-59.85
|-0.65
|Bharti Airtel
|377.80
|-2.30
|-0.61
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|79
|59
|60
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Suresh Raina Cannot be Replaced: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming
- Swara Bhasker Defends Taimur And Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lashes Out At Troll
- Working With Amitabh Bachchan Is A Bad Habit: Sujoy Ghosh
- Japanese Engineer Builds 28-Feet Long Humanoid Robot Out of Love For Anime
- Hema Malini Says There Should Be National Uprising After Kathua Rape Case