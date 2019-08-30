India to Have 12 Govt Banks Down from 27 as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Mega Merger; PNB + OBC + United Bank to be 2nd Largest After SBI
Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will merge to form India’s second-largest bank with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business and 11,437 branches.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media on August 30, 2019. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the merger of 27 public sector banks into 12, the biggest being the merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank.
The three banks together will merge to form India’s second largest bank after the State Bank of India, with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business and 11,437 branches.
Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the merger of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank; Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.
Merged With Allahabad Bank, the Indian Bank will be the seventh largest public sector bank with business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore, while Union Bank of India, with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank shall become the fifth largest public sector bank now.
“We shall continue with two banks which will have national presence - Bank of India with Rs 9.3 lakh crore business size and Central Bank with Rs 4.68 lakh crore business size,” Sitharaman said.
Banking Secretary Rajeev Kumar announced that there would be no retrenchment in any of the banks. “Rather employee benefits and human resource conditions will improve. Best practices will be followed. We will especially ensure that no employee is negatively affected because of this,” he said.
Kumar also assured that the move would not cause disruption in economy. “This is exactly the right time for these consolidations. This will not cause any disruption because anchor banks will draw from their experience. The synergy will boost the economy and provide great stability.”
Details to follow
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,248.55
|0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|SBI
|273.85
|-0.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|455.35
|1.35
|Axis Bank
|663.90
|0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
|Redington
|108.35
|-0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Reliance
|1,248.35
|0.50
|GRUH Finance
|258.35
|3.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|Sun Pharma
|450.40
|3.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,395.75
|3.35
|Zee Entertain
|373.10
|3.04
|Tata Steel
|344.90
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Sun Pharma
|450.65
|3.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,397.25
|3.41
|Tata Steel
|344.95
|2.80
|HUL
|1,880.10
|2.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.45
|-3.10
|Coal India
|184.75
|-2.25
|Power Grid Corp
|200.50
|-2.10
|Eicher Motors
|16,258.45
|-1.69
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|184.60
|-2.33
|Power Grid Corp
|200.55
|-2.12
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.78
|HCL Tech
|1,102.40
|-1.31
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Didn't Gift Flat to Ranu Mandal, Says Ranaghat Club Member Who Posted Her Viral Video
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' Is In India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs