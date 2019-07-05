Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Boost Employment, Exports
  • Nifty Trades Near 12,000 Mark
  • Budget Likely to Have Schemes for 'Blue Revolution'
  • Sensex Back at 40,000 First Time Since June 11
  • Economic Survey: Ensuring Small Firms Transform into Large Firms
  • Economic Survey: Target: $5 Trillion by 2025
  • Telecom Lobby Seeks Tax-free Bonds, Cheaper Debt
  • Lower Tax Rates, Land Reforms Expected
  • Announcements on Strategic Sale of PSUs
  • Eyes on Jal Shakti Ministry as Water Crisis Deepens
  • Economic Survey Calls for Policies to Improve Water Efficiency
  • Economic Survey 2019 Pegs FY20 GDP Growth at 7%
  • Less Growth in Tax Revenue, GST Biggest Constraints
  • PM Kisan Scheme, Tax Rebates Made in Interim Budget
  • Stimulus Measures to Boost Growth and Employment
  • Push for Infrastructure Spending Including Road and Railways
  • Raise Income Tax Threshold, Increase Spending in Social Sector
  • Boost Spending at the Cost of Short-term Slippage in Fiscal Deficit Targets.
  • Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Maiden Budget Today
»
2-min read

Nirmala Sitharaman Breaks British-Era Norm, Replaces Brown Briefcase with Red 'Bahi-khata' for Budget 2019

In an attempt to decolonise the Budget 2019 presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman abandoned the western legacy of a suave briefcase and carried in her hands the red-coloured bahi katha.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nirmala Sitharaman Breaks British-Era Norm, Replaces Brown Briefcase with Red 'Bahi-khata' for Budget 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the presentation of the Union Budget.
Loading...

Nirmala Sitharaman began the Budget day with a ritual breaker. India's first full-time woman finance minister to be presenting the Budget on Friday, Sitharaman did away with the traditional brown briefcase that all of her male counterparts have used to carry budget documents in, in the past. Instead, she carried a traditional four-fold red cloth, the kind often seen in the hands of Indian traders and also used to wrap religious texts.

Red-coloured bahi-khata (ledger) notebooks are considered auspicious for money matters in Indian traditions and the traders keep their account files in these notebooks to bring in prosperity and as a means to worship the goddess of wealth.

In an attempt to decolonise the Budget presentation, Sitharaman abandoned the western legacy of a suave briefcase and carried in her hands the red-coloured bahi katha. Chief economic advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, stated, “It is in Indian tradition. It symbolises our departure from slavery of western thought. It is not a budget but a bahi-khata (ledger).”

Another reason why the finance minister gave leather briefcase a miss is because she considers leather products to be inauspicious, Subramanian said. "Sitharaman believes that leather made products are not auspicious for the big occasion, so she avoided the leather bag and took the bahi-khata wrapped in the red cloth. This is considered to be auspicious,’ Subramanian was quoted as telling ANI.

Seen since the independence of the country, finance ministers have carried a “briefcase” outside the parliament and posed for photographers before delivering the Budget speech. The tradition began when the country’s first finance minister, R K Shanmukham Chetty, presented the first ever Budget in the Parliament on November 26, 1947.

It has been largely influenced by our colonial rulers who first started the tradition back in the 18th century when chancellor of the exchequer or the counterpart of the modern day finance minister was first asked to ‘open the budget’ while presenting the annual statement.

In 1860, British budget chief William Ewart used a red suitcase, similar to the one used by England’s Queen. The red suitcase used by Gladstone had Queen’s monogram embossed in gold to carry his bundle of papers.

The word ‘budget’ is derived from the French word ‘Bougette’, which means a leather bag, thereby making the budget a metonymy – a figure of speech (about a speech, as it turns out) in which a thing (the budget exercise) is referred to by the name of something (the leather bag) closely associated with the former.

While Gladstone’s red box was in use for a very long time by the British parliamentarians, only retiring in 2011, finance ministers in India have used their own set of bags, experimenting with colours, to present the Budget speech in the parliament.

In 1998-99, then finance minister Yashwant Sinha used a black-coloured leather bag with straps and buckles, while former prime minister and then finance minister Manmohan Singh carried a plain black budget bag during his famous Budget in 1991.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee used a bag that was similar to the Gladstone’s “red box” during his tenure, while former finance minister P Chidambaram maintained a low profile with what appeared to be a bag with a lighter tone and softer leather.

However, present day finance minister Arun Jaitley used three different briefcases in his last three budgets and was similar to the one used by Chidambaram.

The tradition of carrying a leather bag or a “box” to the budget speech by the finance minister has become synonymous to that of a bandhgala and Nehru jacket of a politician.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,906.15 -1.91 ( -0.00%)

NIFTY 50

11,938.50 -8.25 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.60 -4.83
Indiabulls Hsg 709.90 0.86
UPL 695.50 -0.41
IndusInd Bank 1,504.35 0.75
Larsen 1,576.25 0.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Westlife Dev 306.90 0.23
Yes Bank 91.55 -4.88
Indiabulls Hsg 710.20 0.89
Indiamart Inter 1,326.00 1.80
Apollo Hospital 1,327.55 0.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 703.85 1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,504.35 0.75
UltraTechCement 4,663.80 0.40
Bharti Infratel 267.35 1.62
Larsen 1,575.15 0.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,807.00 0.83
IndusInd Bank 1,504.10 0.69
Kotak Mahindra 1,508.05 0.68
Asian Paints 1,366.80 0.51
HDFC 2,291.60 0.46
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.51
ONGC 162.60 -2.69
Vedanta 168.75 -1.34
NTPC 139.55 -2.72
IOC 153.50 -1.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.55 -4.88
NTPC 139.65 -2.58
ONGC 167.10 0.54
Vedanta 168.65 -1.43
Sun Pharma 388.75 -0.85
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram