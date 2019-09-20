Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Corporate Tax Slashed for Domestic, New Manufacturing Companies to Revive Sagging Investment

As Sitharaman made the big announcements, Sensex zoomed over 900 points to 37,042.59, while Nifty rallies 254 points to 10,959.10. Rupee also rallied 66 paise to 70.68 against US dollar.

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Corporate Tax Slashed for Domestic, New Manufacturing Companies to Revive Sagging Investment
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
New Delhi: In an effort to boost manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. Making the announcement at a press conference, Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1.

In effect, the corporate tax rate will be 22 per cent for domestic companies, if they do not avail any incentive or concession. The changes in the Income Tax Act and Finance Act will be made effective through an ordinance. The minister also said companies opting for 22 per cent income tax slab would not have to pay minimum alternative tax (MAT).

The Finance Minister announced that manufacturing companies set up after October 1 will get the option to pay 15 per cent tax. Effective tax rate for new manufacturing firms will be 17.01 per cent, inclusive of surcharge and tax.

To provide relief to companies availing concessions and benefits, a MAT relief by reducing it from 18 per cent to 15 per cent was also announced.

A new provision inserted in the income tax act with effect from fiscal year 2019-20 allows any domestic company to pay income tax at the rate of 22 per cent subject to condition they will not avail any incentive or exemptions.

For listed companies that have announced buyback before July 5, 2019, tax on buyback of shares will not be charged. Higher surcharge will also not apply on capital gains on sale of security, including derivatives held by FPIs.

Sitharaman further stated that enhanced surcharge will not apply to capital gains arising on equity sale or equity-oriented funds liable to stabilise flow of funds into capital markets.

The finance minister said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually. This, she said is being done to promote investment and growth.

Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rallied nearly 2 per cent after Sitharaman's proposals. The 30-share Sensex jumped 850 points to 36,707 at around 10:50 am, while Nifty gained 169 points to 10,875.

