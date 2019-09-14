Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Govt to Contribute Rs 10,000 Crore to Complete Unfinished Housing Projects, Says FM

Event Highlights
- Housing Sector Reforms
- New Measures to Boost Exports
- Relief to Small Tax Payers
- Forex Level at Comfortable Level: Sitharaman
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Address
- Recent Measures Introduced by Govt
- Economic Growth Hits Six-Year Low
- Focus on Realty and Export Sectors
- Nirmala Sitharaman to Make Announcements Today
In the exports sector, the finance minister also said that annual mega shopping festivals will be organised at four places in India similar to the ones held in Dubai. She said these will be held in March 2020 on four themes — gem and jewellery sector/ handicrafts, yoga/tourism, textiles and yoga.
Steps taken by Government so far to realise affordable housing
Here is a brief summary of steps taken by Government so far to realise Affordable Housing
Government moves to enable handicrafts industry to effectively harness e-commerce for exports, announces mass enrolment of artisans across India for handicraft promotion.
Government moves to enable handicrafts industry to effectively harness e-commerce for exports
announces mass enrolment of artisans across India for handicraft promotion
"There shall be time bound adoption by Industry of all necessary mandatory technical standards. Effective enforcement will elevate quality and performance, enhance competitiveness and address issue of sub-standard imports," Union Minister Sitharaman says.
There shall be time bound adoption by Industry of all necessary mandatory technical standards— PIB India (@PIB_India) 14 September 2019
Government announces setting up of FTA Utilisation Mission headed by a senior officer in Dept of Commerce, to work with FIEO and export houses to utilise concessional tariffs in each FTA
Government announces setting up of FTA Utilisation Mission headed by a senior officer in Dept of Commerce, to work with FIEO and export houses to utilise concessional tariffs in each FTA
On Free Trade Agreements— PIB India (@PIB_India) 14 September 2019
Annual mega shopping festivals in India will be organised in four places across March 2020 in 4 themes (G&J,Handicrafts / Yoga / Tourism, Textiles and Yoga)
Annual mega shopping festivals in India will be organised in four places across March 2020 in 4 themes (G&J,Handicrafts / Yoga / Tourism, Textiles and Yoga)
Govt working to reduce 'Time to export' by leveraging technology further; Action Plan to reduce turn around time at airports and ports bench marked to international standards to be implemented by Dec 2019 and Inter-Ministerial group to monitor this
"Export Credit Guarantee Corp will expand scope of ECIS and offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports in a move which will cost Rs 1700 crores per annum to the government," Sitharaman says.
"Export Credit Guarantee Corp will expand scope of ECIS and offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports in a move which will cost Rs 1700 crores per annum to the government," Sitharaman says.
Measures to Boost Exports
Measures to Boost Exports
New Measures to Boost Exports:
- Extend the scheme of reimbursement of taxes and duties for export promotion. The Scheme for Remission of Duties or taxes on export product will replace MEiS. Both will continue till December, 2019. Starting January 1, 2020, MEiS will cease to exist.
- Fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits (ITC) in GST. Fully electronic refund module for quick and automated refund for ITC nearing completion and will be implemented by September end 2019.
- The Reserve Bank of India will release 37 to 62000 Crores for export boost
Follow Up on Previous Announcements | The finance minister presents a quick follow up on announcements made so far to fuel economic growth
The finance minister presents a quick follow up on announcements made so far to fuel economic growth
Inflation is under control, says FM
Inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of Industrial production
WATCH VIDEO | Watch the press conference of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and listen to the announcements being made to arrest the economic slowdown.
Watch LIVE 📡— PIB India (@PIB_India) 14 September 2019
Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman addresses a press conference on important decisions of the government.
LIVE on #PIB's
YouTube: https://t.co/vCVF7r3Clo
Facebook: https://t.co/p9g0J6q6qvhttps://t.co/Bl7p9HelLl
Rollback of Enhanced Surcharge on FPIs | Last month, Sitharaman had addressed the media, after NITI Aayog chairman Rajiv Kumar described the liquidity crisis in financial sector as “unprecedented”, saying her government was going ahead with the Narendra Modi government's agenda of reform. Giving in to demands from overseas investors, Sitharaman announced a rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) levied in the Union Budget.
Recent Measures Introduced by Govt | The government, recently, announced a slew of economic measures, including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startups.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Twitter/@ANI)
Sitharaman's measures come in the wake of current economic slowdown that has plagued Modi government's second term. She is also likely to share the feedback she has received on the measures taken in the recent weeks. It's noteworthy that the finance minister has been meeting industry captains and economists across the nation to take stock of the situation. In two earlier instances, she has announced merger of 10 public sector banks into four and withdrawn higher surcharge on FPIs and domestic investors.
The economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 percent for the first quarter of the current fiscal and the government has announced a slew of measures to reinvigorate the sagging growth.
In recent weeks, the government has announced a slew of economic measures including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startups.
Another major event to watch out for is the GST Council meeting next week in Goa. The Centre is expected to announce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate for the auto beleaguered industry from the highest tax slab of 28 percent to 18 percent.
