Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Govt to Contribute Rs 10,000 Crore to Complete Unfinished Housing Projects, Says FM

Sep 14, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)

New Measures to Boost Exports:



- Extend the scheme of reimbursement of taxes and duties for export promotion. The Scheme for Remission of Duties or taxes on export product will replace MEiS. Both will continue till December, 2019. Starting January 1, 2020, MEiS will cease to exist.



- Fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits (ITC) in GST. Fully electronic refund module for quick and automated refund for ITC nearing completion and will be implemented by September end 2019.

- The Reserve Bank of India will release 37 to 62000 Crores for export boost