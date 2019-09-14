LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Govt to Contribute Rs 10,000 Crore to Complete Unfinished Housing Projects, Says FM

News18.com | September 14, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Event Highlights

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE Updates: In one of the biggest announcements today, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre will contribute Rs 10,000 crore to complete construction of unfinished projects in affordable and middle income category housing.

In the exports sector, the finance minister also said that annual mega shopping festivals will be organised at four places in India similar to the ones held in Dubai. She said these will be held in March 2020 on four themes — gem and jewellery sector/ handicrafts, yoga/tourism, textiles and yoga.
Sep 14, 2019 3:45 pm (IST)

"Projects that are 60% complete shall get last mine funding through special window. We will not interfere with the projects that are under NCLT. The tribunal will decide what has to be done. About 3.5 lakh dwelling units to benefit from this," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sep 14, 2019 3:39 pm (IST)
Sep 14, 2019 3:33 pm (IST)

Housing Sector Reforms:

- Relaxation of ECB guidelines for affordable housing

- Housing building advance

- Special window for affordable and middle income housing

Sep 14, 2019 3:31 pm (IST)

Steps taken by Government so far to realise affordable housing

Sep 14, 2019 3:28 pm (IST)

Government moves to enable handicrafts industry to effectively harness e-commerce for exports, announces mass enrolment of artisans across India for handicraft promotion.

Sep 14, 2019 3:27 pm (IST)

"There shall be time bound adoption by Industry of all necessary mandatory technical standards. Effective enforcement will elevate quality and performance, enhance competitiveness and address issue of sub-standard imports," Union Minister Sitharaman says.

Sep 14, 2019 3:24 pm (IST)

Government announces setting up of FTA Utilisation Mission headed by a senior officer in Dept of Commerce, to work with FIEO and export houses to utilise concessional tariffs in each FTA

Sep 14, 2019 3:23 pm (IST)

"We have action plan to improve turn around time at our ports and bring it at par with top international ports," Sitharaman says.

Sep 14, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)

Annual mega shopping festivals in India will be organised in four places across March 2020 in 4 themes (G&J,Handicrafts / Yoga / Tourism, Textiles and Yoga)

Sep 14, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)

"Export Credit Guarantee Corp will expand scope of ECIS and offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports in a move which will cost Rs 1700 crores per annum to the government," Sitharaman says.

Sep 14, 2019 3:13 pm (IST)

Measures to Boost Exports

Sep 14, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)

New Measures to Boost Exports:


- Extend the scheme of reimbursement of taxes and duties for export promotion. The Scheme for Remission of Duties or taxes on export product will replace MEiS. Both will continue till December, 2019. Starting January 1, 2020, MEiS will cease to exist.


- Fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits (ITC) in GST. Fully electronic refund module for quick and automated refund for ITC nearing completion and will be implemented by September end 2019.

- The Reserve Bank of India will release 37 to 62000 Crores for export boost

Sep 14, 2019 3:09 pm (IST)

Follow Up on Previous Announcements | The finance minister presents a quick follow up on announcements made so far to fuel economic growth

Sep 14, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)

Inflation is under control, says FM

Sep 14, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)

Relief to Small Tax Payers | In relief to the small tax payers, those with minor defaults will not be prosecuted. Defaults below 25 lakh will not be prosecuted.

Sep 14, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)

Talking about the state of banks in the country, Sitharaman said, "There is an increased and improved flow of credit from banks. Partial credit guarantee scheme gas benefitted 7 NBFCs so far."

Sep 14, 2019 3:03 pm (IST)

WATCH VIDEO | Watch the press conference of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and listen to the announcements being made to arrest the economic slowdown. 

Sep 14, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)

Forex Level at Comfortable Level: Sitharaman | Sitharaman further says, "A good level of reserves is being maintained. Forex reserves are at a comfortable level ...Announcing some measures taken after nationwide consultations."

Sep 14, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

Addressing the issue of economic slowdown, Sitharaman says the inflation is under control and the signs of revival are very encouraging. "We see clear signs of revival in IP data of July month," she says.

Sep 14, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)

Announcements for Home Buyers Likely | Beginning her address, the finance minister briefs about the issues to be covered during today's press conference. "We will talk in details on exports and then go over to home buyers," she says.

Sep 14, 2019 2:53 pm (IST)

FM Sitharaman Begins Address | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins addressing the press conference.

Sep 14, 2019 2:47 pm (IST)

Rollback of Enhanced Surcharge on FPIs | Last month, Sitharaman had addressed the media, after NITI Aayog chairman Rajiv Kumar described the liquidity crisis in financial sector as “unprecedented”, saying her government was going ahead with the Narendra Modi government's agenda of reform. Giving in to demands from overseas investors, Sitharaman announced a rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) levied in the Union Budget.

Sep 14, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)

Recent Measures Introduced by Govt | The government, recently, announced a slew of economic measures, including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startups.

Sep 14, 2019 2:35 pm (IST)

Economic Growth Hits Six-Year Low | The economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 percent for the first quarter of the current fiscal and the government has announced a slew of measures to reinvigorate the sagging growth.

Sep 14, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)

Focus on Realty and Export Sectors | The focus of the announcements is expected to be on boosting the realty and export sectors, CNBC-TV18 quoted its sources as saying.

Sep 14, 2019 2:29 pm (IST)

Sitharaman is tentatively scheduled to address a news conference at 2:30pm to outline fresh measures for growth. She is also likely to share the feedback she has received on the measures taken in the recent weeks.

Sep 14, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)

Nirmala Sitharaman to Make Announcements Today | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is shortly expected to announce more measures to tackle the economic slowdown that that is being witnessed since the beginning of the second term of the Modi government. 

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Govt to Contribute Rs 10,000 Crore to Complete Unfinished Housing Projects, Says FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Twitter/@ANI)

Sitharaman's measures come in the wake of current economic slowdown that has plagued Modi government's second term. She is also likely to share the feedback she has received on the measures taken in the recent weeks. It's noteworthy that the finance minister has been meeting industry captains and economists across the nation to take stock of the situation. In two earlier instances, she has announced merger of 10 public sector banks into four and withdrawn higher surcharge on FPIs and domestic investors.

The economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 percent for the first quarter of the current fiscal and the government has announced a slew of measures to reinvigorate the sagging growth.

In recent weeks, the government has announced a slew of economic measures including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startups.

Another major event to watch out for is the GST Council meeting next week in Goa. The Centre is expected to announce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate for the auto beleaguered industry from the highest tax slab of 28 percent to 18 percent.
