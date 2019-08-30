Bank Merger LIVE: 10 Public Sector Banks to Get Rs 55,250 Crore in Total; PNB Rs 16,000 Crore, Says FM

Bank Merger LIVE: Workers from banks across the country have called for a strike on Saturday evening, said Debasish Basu Chaudhury, general secretary of the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI). "This is to protest the creation of larger banks, at the cost of smaller banks which have in the past protected the country from economic crisis during the global recession. This only weakens the banking system and will also go against the aim of financial inclusion," he told News18.
The country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the year slipped to 5%, which is lower than the 5.8% in the previous quarter. Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the merger of 27 public sector banks into 12, the biggest being the merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank. The three banks together will merge to form India’s second largest bank after the State Bank of India, with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business and 11,437 branches. Sitharaman also announced the merger of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank; Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.
Aug 30, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)
A slowdown in growth due to endogenous and exogenous factors, said Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian after GDP data release.
Aug 30, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)
K Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, addressing a press conference, said, “Alive to the imperatives of achieving the target of $5 trillion economy as well as the need to handle these short term situations, Govt has been taking pro-active steps, they reflect in recent announcements made by the finance minister.”
Aug 30, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
CH Venkatachalam, All India Bank Employees' Assn (AIBEA) General Secy: In India, we don't need megabanks and mega-mergers, we are a vast country and lakhs of villagers don't have the banking facility. Tomorrow we're going to have massive protest across the country by bank employees,we will fight.
The protest will be held under the aegis of the Joint Platform of Banking Unions, which includes nine federations and representation from all public sector banks in the country.
Aug 30, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank was expected to see some changes in shareholding after the withdrawal of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. The bank is 59.23% owned by the state government. But, as Jammu and Kashmir becomes a union territory, a change in the shareholding is on the cards. A media report had earlier said that with Jammu and Kashmir becoming a union territory, shares will be transferred to the Centre and this will in effect turn the bank into a public sector entity. However, there is no formal announcement on that front yet.
Aug 30, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)
Mega-merger for PSU Banks, But No Mention of J&K Bank Yet | There was no mention of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s bank amalgamation scheme. Notably, shares of the J&K bank had risen over 12 per cent today in anticipation of the announcement of bank mergers. The finance minister today announced a major consolidation plan for public sector banks, which in turn would reduce their total count from 27 in 2017 to 12 now.
Aug 30, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)
Govt Taking Proactive Steps to Accelerate Growth: Chief Economic Advisor | The chief economic advisor, addressing the media, also said that the government is taking proactive steps to accelerate growth. He also expected that, with the steps taken, India should be on a higher growth path very soon. India's quarterly GDP has come down to 5 per cent as compared to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of the financial year.
Aug 30, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)
“The focus is on structural reforms. The capacity utilization has improved to 76.5 per cent and the investment rate is also picking up,” CEA Subramanian said.
Aug 30, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)
Addressing a press conference, Chief Economic Advisor K Subramanian, said, “India’s GDP growth rate drops to 5 per cent in the first quarter, slowest pace of growth in over six years."
Aug 30, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)
What are the benefits through the merger of Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank? After the merger of these two banks, which will be the seventh-largest PSB with a business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore, there will be a major scaling up of reach due to complementary networks.
Aug 30, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)
Scale and synergy benefits through the merger of Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank that is to become the fifth largest PSB. It is also going to be the fourth largest branch network in India, with 9.609 branches.
Aug 30, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)
Scale and synergy benefits through the merger of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank that is to form the fourth largest PSB.
Aug 30, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)
Take a look at the benefits after the merger of the three banks to form the second-largest bank. The three banks - Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank - together will merge to form India’s second-largest bank after the State Bank of India, with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business and 11,437 branches.
Aug 30, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)
A quick look at the breakup of capitalisation of Indian Bank, Allahabad Bank that is to form the 7th largest PSB after the merger.
Aug 30, 2019 6:23 pm (IST)
A quick look at the breakup of capitalization of Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank that is to become the 5th largest PSB after the merger.
Aug 30, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)
A quick look at the breakup of capitalisation of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank, which is to be the fourth largest PSB after the merger.
Aug 30, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)
A quick look at the breakup of capitalisation of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank merger. The three banks together will merge to form the second-largest Public Sector Bank after State Bank of India.
Aug 30, 2019 6:17 pm (IST)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last week unveiled the first of three planned stimulus packages that included a reduction of taxes, improvement of liquidity in the banking sector (formal and shadow), increased government spending on auto and infrastructure, and accelerated refunds of goods and services tax (GST). This was followed by liberalisation of foreign investment rules in four sectors including coal mining, contract manufacturing, single brand retail and digital media.
Aug 30, 2019 6:16 pm (IST)
"To make management accountable to the board, board committee of nationalised banks to appraise the performance of the general manager and above including managing director," Finance minister Sitharaman said. Post consolidation, boards will be given the flexibility to introduce chief general manager level as per business needs. They will also recruit chief risk officer at market-linked compensation to attract the best talent.
Aug 30, 2019 6:16 pm (IST)
The finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, also unveiled governance reforms in public sector banks, saying their boards will be given autonomy and enabled to do succession planning. Also, bank boards will be given the flexibility to fix the sitting fee of independent directors, she said, adding that non-official directors will perform role analogous to independent directors.
Aug 30, 2019 6:14 pm (IST)
The government unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four as part of plans to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders as it looks to boost economic growth from a five-year low. A quick look at the announcement made by the Finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.
GDP growth stood at 7.8 per cent in the same quarter of the previous financial year and at 5.8 per cent in the last quarter.
Aug 30, 2019 6:07 pm (IST)
"This is to protest the creation of larger banks, at the cost of smaller banks which have in the past protected the country from the economic crisis during the global recession. This only weakens the banking system and will also go against the aim of financial inclusion," Debasish Basu Chaudhury, general secretary of the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) said.
Aug 30, 2019 6:06 pm (IST)
Bank Workers Across India to Protest Tomorrow Evening Against Mega Merger | Workers from banks across India will protest tomorrow evening, said Debasish Basu Chaudhury, general secretary of the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI). The decision comes after the announcement of major bank merger by the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that the protest would take place under the aegis of the Joint Platform of Banking Unions, which includes 9 federations and representation from all public sector banks in India.
Aug 30, 2019 6:00 pm (IST)
The previous low was recorded at 4.9 per cent in April-June 2012-13. The economic growth was 8 per cent in the same quarter of 2018-19. The Reserve Bank had marginally lowered the GDP growth projection for 2019-20 to 6.9 per cent from 7 per cent projected earlier in the June policy and underlined the need for addressing growth concerns by boosting aggregate demand.
Aug 30, 2019 5:56 pm (IST)
GDP Slows to 5% at a 21 Quarter Low | The Central Statistical Office (CSO) in its official release today said that India's quarterly GDP has come down to 5 per cent as compared to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of the financial year. The figure stood at 7.8 per cent in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The manufacturing sector and private consumption are being blamed for the slump.
Aug 30, 2019 5:53 pm (IST)
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian to expected to address the media at 6.30 pm.
Aug 30, 2019 5:50 pm (IST)
A quick look at the four major mergers of public sector banks announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:
- Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank merger to be the second-largest Public Sector Bank (PSB)
- Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank to be the fourth largest PSB
- Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank to merge to become the 5th largest PSB
- Indian Bank, Allahabad Bank will merge to form the 7th largest PSB
Aug 30, 2019 5:36 pm (IST)
GDP Growth at 5%, Lower Than Estimates | The GDP (gross domestic products) growth rate for the April-June quarter of 2019-20 slows to 5 per cent, lower than the estimates. The economic growth rate slips to 5 per cent in April-June from 8 per cent a year ago.
Aug 30, 2019 5:31 pm (IST)
We shall continue with 2 banks which will have a national presence - Bank of India with Rs 9.3 Lakh Crores of business size and Central Bank with Rs 4.68 Lakh Crores of business size, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
There was no mention of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd in Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s bank amalgamation scheme. (Pic: ANI/Twitter)
Stating that consumption needs to be given a push, Sitharaman on Thursday said the Centre will announce two more big steps in the coming days to give momentum to industry. The government has decided to increase spending and has announced a slew of measures to arrest the sluggishness in the automobile market, she told a press conference here. She also informed that authorities have been instructed to clear all pending GST refunds within the next 30 days, while asking to release all such refunds within 60 days in future.
The government has decided to increase public spending with "considerable spending in infrastructure" to boost the economy, Sitharaman said. Asked about the government's plans to utilise the Rs 1.76 lakh crore received from the RBI, she said nothing has been decided yet.
Sitharaman's announcement on the mergers came a week after she announced a rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) levied in the Union Budget. Earlier this month, capital market participants and foreign institutional investors presented a charter of demands to Sitharaman, which included rollback of surcharge on FPIs and review of dividend distribution tax.