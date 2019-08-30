Bank Merger LIVE: 10 Public Sector Banks to Get Rs 55,250 Crore in Total; PNB Rs 16,000 Crore, Says FM

There was no mention of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd in Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s bank amalgamation scheme. (Pic: ANI/Twitter)



Stating that consumption needs to be given a push, Sitharaman on Thursday said the Centre will announce two more big steps in the coming days to give momentum to industry. The government has decided to increase spending and has announced a slew of measures to arrest the sluggishness in the automobile market, she told a press conference here. She also informed that authorities have been instructed to clear all pending GST refunds within the next 30 days, while asking to release all such refunds within 60 days in future.



The government has decided to increase public spending with "considerable spending in infrastructure" to boost the economy, Sitharaman said. Asked about the government's plans to utilise the Rs 1.76 lakh crore received from the RBI, she said nothing has been decided yet.



Sitharaman's announcement on the mergers came a week after she announced a rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) levied in the Union Budget. Earlier this month, capital market participants and foreign institutional investors presented a charter of demands to Sitharaman, which included rollback of surcharge on FPIs and review of dividend distribution tax.