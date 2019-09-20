Nirmala Sitharaman Tax Bonanza LIVE: Govt Cuts Corporate Tax to Revive India Inc's Animal Spirits

Nirmala Sitharaman Tax Bonanza LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference announced corporate tax rate cut in a surprise Rs 1.45 lakh crore break aimed at reviving private investment, seeking to lift growth from a six-year low that has sapped jobs and fuelled discontent in the countryside. Nirmala Sitharaman told a news conference that the effective corporate tax rate will be lowered to around 25% from 30%, which she said would be on par with Asian peers, an announcement that led Sensex and Nifty to skyrocket.
"With effect from financial year 2019-20 ... any domestic company has an option to pay income tax at the rate of 22%, subject to condition that they will not avail any exemption," Sitharaman said. The effective tax rate for such companies will be around 25%, inclusive of surcharges, she said. Shortly after, BSE Sensex skyrocketed over 1,300 points. The 30-share index zoomed 3.68 per cent to 37,420.12 at 11:20 am, while the broader Nifty rose 362.95 points, or 3.39 per cent, to 11,067.75. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, M&M, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rallying up to 9 per cent. On the other hand, TCS and NTPC were trading in the red.
Sep 20, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)
The announcements in the last few weeks clearly demonstrate that our government is leaving no stone unturned to make India a better place to do business, improve opportunities for all sections of society and increase prosperity to make India a $5 Trillion economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the finance ministry's move to slash corporate tax rates as a "historic" decision that will give stimulus to the 'Make in India' initiative.
Titan CFO, S Subramaninan told CNBC-TV18 that he, too, considers the move announced by the government as extremely positive, “This can be called an early Diwali.”
“The cut in tax will go to the earnings straight away and we will be able to save 4% by rate cuts. Today’s big move will also boost earnings”, he said.
Sep 20, 2019 1:48 pm (IST)
Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak in a tweet said, “Reducing corporate tax rate to 25% is big bang reform. Allows Indian companies to compete with lower tax jurisdictions like the U.S. It signals that our government is committed to economic growth and supports legitimate tax abiding companies. A bold, progressive step forward.”
Expert Views: 'Red Carpet for FDI, FII Flows' | Ajay Bodke, CEO PMS, Prabhadus Lilladher says, "In a major boost to revive flagging animal spirits and position India as one of the most attractive business destinations, the government has announced a slew of measures that would act as a force multiplier for the flagging economic engine. By slashing corporate tax rate to 25 per cent from 35 per cent (22 per cent from 30 per cent without exemptions) for existing domestic companies and an extremely attractive rate of 15% for new companies setting up manufacturing operations after Oct. 1, 2019 and commencing operations before 2023, the government has rolled out a red carpet that would ensure hundreds of billions of dollars of FDI and FII flows over the medium term."
Sep 20, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi responds to announcements made by Sitharaman on Friday.
- Companies enjoying tax holidays can avail concessional rates after the exemption period
- Minimum alternate tax (MAT) reduced to 15 percent from 18.5 percent for companies continuing to avail exemptions and incentives
- Enhanced surcharge to not apply to capital gains by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)
- Buyback tax on listed companies that had announced buybacks before July 5 exempted from taxation
- Revenue foregone for reduction on corporate tax and other measures pegged at Rs 1.45 lakh crore per year
Sep 20, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)
Key Takeaways from Sitharaman's Announcement:
- Corporate tax rate cut for domestic companies and new domestic manufacturing companies
- The tax rate will be 22 percent without exemptions
- Effective corporate tax rate after surcharge to be 25.17 percent
- To attract investment in manufacturing, local companies incorporated after October will pay tax at the rate of 15 percent
- Effective tax for new companies shall be 17.01 percent, including cess and surcharge
Sep 20, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)
Expert Views | Prasanna, Head of Research, ICICI Securities Primary dealership Pvt Ltdsays, "This is a long overdue and hugely positive move by the finance minister. Nearly 50 per cent of the companies were paying effective tax rate of below 30 per cent under current rules. The new rates simplify the tax architecture and will give a fillip to investments and jobs. This is the first concrete step towards realising Make in India."
"The fiscal impact will be large, but right now the need for economic recovery should take priority. I expect the RBI to accommodate this fiscal expansion via additional open market operations to keep interest rates in check.
Sep 20, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)
Expert Views: 'Dream Mini Budget' | Mohandas Pai, Co-founder of Aarin Capital, Bengaluru, says "The change in tax rates will make a dramatic impact on corporate India, increase investible funds, reduce cost of capital, improve EPS and valuation, reduce overall costs, improve India's productivity and competitiveness and lead to a flood of imports! A remarkable 'Dream Mini Budget'
"Positive for startups as their cost of capital will come down, funding will increase!
"We need to see how tax administration will be changed to reduce or eliminate tax terrorism; tax targets has to be reduced! Tax disputes have to be reduced and 'tax justice' needs to be ensured: we need big reforms in this area too as was done today for tax rates! But doing away with exemptions will definitely reduce tax disputes! Overall, a great day for India."
Sep 20, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)
Expert Views:'Bold move indeed!' | Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist V K Vijayakumar says, "The measures announced by the FM this morning can be described as a 'New Deal' for the Indian economy. Reduction in corporate tax rate to 22% (25.17% effective rate) and for new manufacturing companies to 15% and reduction on MAT are big boost to investment. The psychological stimulus from this 'New Deal' will be higher than the fiscal stimulus. Animal spirits will respond positively. The message from Dalal Street is a clear signal. Bold move indeed!"
Sep 20, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)
Biggest Single Day Gain in History | Nifty Bank saw its biggest one-day gain on Friday as it shot up 4.7% after the government on Friday slashed the income tax rate for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent and offered a lower rate to 17.01 per cent for new manufacturing firms to boost economic growth rate from a six-year low by incentivising investments to help create jobs.
Sep 20, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)
Expert Views: 'Looks Like Fire Fighting, Not Strategy' | Economist Sanjay Baru says, "These ideas have been there for some time now. Mr. Arun Jaitley had announced it in his very first budget speech in 2014. I wish whatever the finance minister did over the last three weeks, she should have done this in her first budget speech. It would have been a historic budget speech. It would have made a huge difference. Now it looks like fire fighting and not as a strategy."
Sep 20, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)
Rupee Rallies 66p to 70.68 vs USD | The rupee extended the morning gains and rallied 66 paise to 70.68 against the US dollar on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures to promote investment and growth. In a major relief to foreign portfolio investors, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said Super-rich tax will not apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of FPIs.
Sep 20, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, M&M, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rallying up to 9 per cent. On the other hand, TCS and NTPC were trading in the red.
Sep 20, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)
Sensex Skyrockets on FM Announcements | Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rallied nearly 2 per cent after Sitharaman's proposals. The 30-share Sensex jumped 850 points to 36,707 at around 10:50 am, while Nifty gained 169 points to 10,875.
Sep 20, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)
The finance minister said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually. This, she said is being done to promote investment and growth.
Sitharaman further stated that enhanced surcharge will not apply to capital gains arising on equity sale or equity-oriented funds liable to stabilise flow of funds into capital markets.
Stabilising flow of funds into the capital market
For listed companies that have announced buyback before July 5, 2019, tax on buyback of shares will not be charged. Higher surcharge will also not apply on capital gains on sale of security, including derivatives held by FPIs.
Sep 20, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)
The Finance Minister announced that manufacturing companies set up after October 1 will get the option to pay 15 per cent tax. Effective tax rate for new manufacturing firms will be 17.01 per cent, inclusive of surcharge and tax.
Sep 20, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)
A new provision inserted in the income tax act with effect from fiscal year 2019-20 allows any domestic company to pay income tax at the rate of 22 per cent subject to condition they will not avail any incentive or exemptions.
Sep 20, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
To provide relief to companies availing concessions and benefits, a MAT relief by reducing it from 18 per cent to 15 per cent was also announced.
Sep 20, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)
Applicable from Current Fiscal Year | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new corporate tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal year which began on April 1.
Sep 20, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)
22% Corporate Tax Rate for Domestic Cos. | In effect, the corporate tax rate will be 22 per cent for domestic companies, if they do not avail any incentive or concession. The changes in the Income Tax Act and Finance Act will be made effective through an ordinance. The minister also said companies opting for 22 per cent income tax slab would not have to pay minimum alternative tax (MAT).
Sep 20, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)
FM Announces Bonanza for Corporate Tax Payers | In an effort to boost manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. Making the announcement at a press conference, Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1.
The rupee too appreciated 66 paise to 70.68 against US dollar following the finance minister's announcements.
In a major booster to the market, the government has decided to not levy the enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising on sale of equity shares in a companies liable for securities transaction tax. Also, the super-rich tax will not to apply on capital gains from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors.
In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced buyback of shares prior to July 5 will not be charged with super rich tax. Sitharaman said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually. This, she said, is being done to promote investment and growth.
The changes in the Income Tax Act and Finance Act will be made effective through an ordinance. The minister also said companies opting for 22 per cent income tax slab would not have to pay minimum alternative tax (MAT).
Sitharaman further said, new domestic manufacturing companies incorporated after October 1, can pay income tax at a rate of 15 per cent without any incentives. Meaning, effective tax rate for new manufacturing companies will be 17.01 per cent inclusive of all surcharge and cess.
Sitharaman further said companies can opt for lower tax rate after expiry of tax holidays and concessions that they are availing now. The government has also decided to not levy enhanced surcharge introduced in Budget on capital gain arising from sale of equity shares in a company liable for securities transaction tax (STT).
Also, the super-rich tax will not to apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced buyback of shares prior to July 5, will not be charged with super rich tax.
The companies have now also been permitted to use their 2 per cent CSR spend on incubation, IITs, NITs, and national laboratories. Sitharaman expressed confidence that the tax concessions will bring investments in Make in India, boost employment and economic activity, leading to more revenue.