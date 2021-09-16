Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: FM Lays Out Plan for Bad Bank, Rs 31,600 Cr Guarantee Approved

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that the government had approved to provide guarantee of up to Rs 31,000 crore for five years the bad bank — National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). Union Cabinet earlier on Wednesday approved a proposal of government guaranteeing security receipts (SR) issued by NARCL. The guarantees will come as contingent liability that not involve immediate cash outflow from the government exchequer. “Union Budget announced the intent to set up an ARC-AMC to takeover existing debt, manage and dispose them off to buyers to realise the value of the stressed assets,” Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday.
“We have addressed issues in the banking sector that were staring us in the face in 2015,” Sitharaman said. Banks have recovered more than Rs 5 lakh crore in last six financial years, of which Rs 3.1 lakh crore has been recovered since March 2018, she added. Sitharaman also said that Rs 99,000 crore has been recovered from written-off assets such as Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel.
Sitharaman in Budget 2021, had proposed setting up an entity to address the rising non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks. Commonly known as bad banks, the new entity will provide a much-needed boost to bad asset resolution in the financial system. A bad bank is an asset reconstruction company (ARC) or an asset management company that takes over the bad loans of commercial banks, manages them and finally recovers the money over a period of time.
Why there is a Need of Govt-Backed Secutiry?
Around 15 per cent cash payment to be made to banks for NPAs based on some valuation and 85 per cent to be given as Security Receipts. Many asset reconstruction Companies are there in the private sector, but they hesitate to take up big-ticket asset resolutions, that is why there is a need of government-backed security receipts, says finance minister
Out of Rs 5,01,479 crore recovered by banks during last 6 years, Rs 3.1 lakh crore has been recovered since March 2018. In 2018-19 alone, a record Rs 1.2 lakh crore has been recovered. Out of the amount of Rs 5,01,479 lakh crore recovered by banks during last 6 years, Rs 99,996 crore comprises amount recovered from written off assets, says FM
Does RBI Support the idea of a Bad Bank?
Governor Das indicated that the RBI can consider the idea of a bad bank to tackle bad loans. The idea gained currency during Rajan’s tenure as RBI Governor. The RBI had then initiated an asset quality review (AQR) of banks and found that several banks had suppressed or hidden bad loans to show a healthy balance sheet. However, the idea remained on paper amid lack of consensus on the efficacy of such an institution.
Why Govt Wants to Set up a Bad Bank
Budget 2021 had announced Union government's intention to set up an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) along with Asset Management Company to consolidate and take over existing stressed debt and thereafter manage and dispose them off to buyers for value realization, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Raghuram Rajan was Against Bad Bank: Here's Why
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had opposed the idea of setting up a bad bank in which banks hold a majority stake. “I just saw this (bad bank idea) as shifting loans from one government pocket (the public sector banks) to another (the bad bank) and did not see how it would improve matters. Indeed, if the bad bank were in the public sector, the reluctance to act would merely be shifted to the bad bank,” Rajan wrote in his book I Do What I Do.
NARCL was Formed in July, 2021
NARCL was incorporated last month in Mumbai following the registration with Registrar of Companies (RoC). According to sources, the company after mobilising an initial capital of Rs 100 crore and fulfilling other legal formalities has approached the RBI seeking licence to undertake asset reconstruction business.
What NARCL will do?
The proposed NARCL would be 51 per cent owned by PSBs and the remaining by private-sector lenders. NARCL will take over identified bad loans of lenders. The lead bank with an offer in the hand of NARCL will go for a 'Swiss Challenge', wherein other asset reconstruction players will be invited to better the offer made by a chosen bidder for finding a higher valuation of a non-performing asset on sale.
What will a Bad Bank do?
A bad bank is an asset reconstruction company (ARC) that takes over the bad loans of commercial banks and then repays them over the time. It will manage and dispose the assets to alternative investment funds and other potential investors for eventual value realisation, she had said.
IBA to form a Bad Bank
The government had entrusted Indian Banks' Association to set up a bad bank. The company has hired P M Nair, a stressed assets expert from State Bank of India (SBI), as the managing director, according to reports.The other directors on the board are IBA Chief Executive Sunil Mehta, SBI Deputy Managing Director S S Nair and Canara Bank's Chief General Manager Ajit Krishnan Nair.
Bad Bank: What is it?
In Budget 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the setting up of an entity to address the stressed assets of banks. “An asset reconstruction company and asset management company would be set up to consolidate and take over the existing stressed debt,” she had said.
