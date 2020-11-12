Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Finance Minister's Address Amid Reports of New Stimulus

Nov 12, 2020 11:20 (IST)

GDP to Contract 8.6% in Q2, India Has Entered Recession for First Time: RBI Official | An RBI official said Wednesday that India's GDP is likely to contract by 8.6 per cent for the July-September period, which meant the country would enter into a recession for the first time in history in the first half of this fiscal with two successive quarters of negative growth due to the coronavirus pandemic. Researchers have used the 'nowcasting' method to arrive at the estimates ahead of the official release of data and their views in an article in RBI's monthly bulletin released on Wednesday do not constitute the central bank's views.