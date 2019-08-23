Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Measures to Enhance Fund Flows for Infrastructure, Housing Projects
The finance minister also outlined steps like labour reforms, amendment to the bankruptcy law to increase investments.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and and MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur during a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to establish an organisation to provide credit enhancement for infrastructure and housing projects with an aim to enhance fund flows towards such projects.
Announcing steps to prop up the slowing economy, the minister said that in order to improve domestic bond market, the finance ministry will work with the RBI to make it more conducive for investors and bond issuers, as well as facilitate increased trading for price discovery.
The government will also take further action on development of credit default swap markets in consultation with the Reserve Bank and market regulator Sebi. The minister also outlined steps like labour reforms, amendment to the bankruptcy law to increase investments.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.25
|5.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|467.85
|3.84
|Reliance
|1,275.85
|2.33
|HDFC Bank
|2,162.70
|-0.52
|ICICI Bank
|395.40
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.25
|5.24
|ICICI Bank
|395.75
|-0.85
|Indiabulls Hsg
|467.90
|4.00
|Bajaj Finance
|3,175.35
|1.85
|Reliance
|1,275.95
|2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|351.15
|6.75
|Vedanta
|137.40
|6.47
|UPL
|547.25
|5.64
|Yes Bank
|59.25
|5.24
|BPCL
|329.35
|5.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|137.50
|6.55
|Yes Bank
|59.25
|5.24
|ONGC
|122.30
|4.66
|M&M
|533.10
|4.09
|Coal India
|188.05
|4.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,310.50
|-1.88
|ITC
|236.10
|-1.65
|ICICI Bank
|395.40
|-0.93
|Eicher Motors
|15,383.45
|-0.90
|HUL
|1,860.00
|-0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,310.35
|-1.90
|ITC
|236.00
|-1.71
|ICICI Bank
|395.75
|-0.85
|Power Grid Corp
|201.40
|-0.69
|HUL
|1,859.35
|-0.69
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Harrier All-Black Dark Edition Details Leaked Ahead of Launch, SUV Looks Bold
- Sai Praneeth Guarantees 1st Men's Singles World Championships Medal Since 1983
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother at Jonas Brothers Concert
- Ira Khan Shares Romantic Pic With Boyfriend Mishaal, But Her Caption Spark Concern Among Netizens
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans