Nirmala Sitharaman to Meet Bankers for Pre-Budget Consultations Today, Loans on Agenda
The agenda of the meeting is expected to be on the need to tell the lenders to ease credit flow to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and small borrowers.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: As part of pre-Budget consultations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet bankers, including officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other financial institutions, on Thursday.
The agenda of the meeting is expected to be on the need to tell the lenders to ease credit flow to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and small borrowers and with a revised RBI circular in place to make cases for loan recoveries.
The meeting between bankers and financial services institutions is expected to be more of a stock-taking exercise following the RBI circular on controlling non-performing assets (NPAs) through insolvency.
Sitharaman is expected to discuss ways to improve the financial health of state-owned banks, their non-performing assets position and improving lending to priority sectors such as MSMEs and agriculture, sources said.
Sources said the FM may remind the PSU lenders of ensuring transmission of RBI rate cuts to the benefit of common borrowers.
Insurance companies are also part of the pre-Budget meeting where they are likely to seek fund infusion.
The Department of Financial Services may propose fund infusion in three insurance companies, namely National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company.
Banks and insurance companies are likely to seek tax benefit for their products in the Budget.
In a bid to up lending to the infrastructure sector, bankers are likely to pitch for the need to support infrastructure funding and demand tax-free bonds for this sector.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|694.30
|11.79
|Yes Bank
|117.10
|-13.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,488.85
|-5.16
|Reliance
|1,327.25
|-0.37
|TCS
|2,254.10
|-0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|694.30
|11.78
|Yes Bank
|117.20
|-12.96
|SBI
|346.30
|0.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,490.05
|-4.96
|Thermax
|1,110.00
|-0.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|694.30
|11.79
|Zee Entertain
|352.60
|2.84
|BPCL
|388.80
|2.05
|Grasim
|904.60
|1.83
|Power Grid Corp
|193.85
|1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,502.45
|1.33
|Power Grid Corp
|193.95
|1.54
|M&M
|640.90
|1.33
|Bharti Airtel
|363.25
|0.96
|Bajaj Finance
|3,542.85
|0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|117.10
|-13.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,488.85
|-5.16
|UPL
|1,005.00
|-1.54
|Infosys
|742.65
|-1.48
|IOC
|160.70
|-1.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|117.20
|-12.96
|IndusInd Bank
|1,490.05
|-4.96
|Infosys
|742.70
|-1.49
|Vedanta
|168.35
|-1.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,778.20
|-1.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Teaser: Prabhas Rides Triumph Street Triple RS in Action Movie Starring Shraddha Kapoor
- Google Pixel 4 Teased Months Before Official Launch, Everything we Know so Far
- Chris Evans Could Have Been More Than Captain America Had You Gone to See His 'Good' Movies
- Reliance Jio Helps India Become Second Biggest Internet Market In the World
- No More Flip-Flopping! This Town Bans Wearing Sandals to Work
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s