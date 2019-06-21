Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Nirmala Sitharaman's First Litmus Test as Finance Minister as GST Council to Meet Today

While no big tax rate cut is planned, state ministers as part of the discussions on budget FY20 are expected to urge Sitharaman to consider issues of local importance.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nirmala Sitharaman's First Litmus Test as Finance Minister as GST Council to Meet Today
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Loading...

New Delhi: Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be chairing her first and the 35th meeting of the powerful federal indirect tax body, the GST Council, on Friday. The meet comes two weeks prior to the finance minister's maiden Union Budget 2019.

While no big tax rate cut is planned, state ministers as part of the discussions on budget FY20 are expected to urge Sitharaman to consider issues of local importance such as setting up of higher education institutions, central support for dealing with natural disasters, higher import tariff protection to locally produced items and funds for infrastructure creation. Drought like situation in parts of the country is also expected to figure in the discussions.

The agenda of the meeting will also include integration of GST e-way bill system with NHAI's FASTag mechanism from April 1, 2020, to help track movement of goods and check GST evasion.

Besides, the Council would also deliberate on setting up a national bench of the Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) to reconcile the contradictory orders on similar issues passed by Authority for Advance Ruling (AARs) in different states, a move aimed at providing certainty to taxpayers.

With regard to extension of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA), the Council will consider extending its tenure by one year till November 30, 2020. Soon after the GST was rolled out from July 1, 2017, the government had approved setting up NAA for two years to deal with complaints by consumers against companies for not passing on GST rate cut benefits.

The NAA came into existence on November 30, 2017, after its Chairman B N Sharma assumed charge. So far, the NAA has passed 67 orders in various cases and complaints still keep coming in. The Council is also likely to discuss a mechanism for single point sanctioning and processing GST refunds.

Sitharaman's predecessor Arun Jaitley had ensured all decisions of the Council were consensus-based without resorting to voting. To break the ice, Sitharaman will meet state finance ministers in the forenoon and seek their suggestions on union budget for FY20. The GST Council meeting will take place in the afternoon.

The voting rights in Council are such that neither the union government, nor the state governments together can get a decision passed without the consent of the other. Often, proposals have either been modified or separate carve outs been made in the case of North Eastern states, the economies of which are comparatively smaller than that of the rest of the country.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,367.63 -234.00 ( -0.59%)

NIFTY 50

11,772.00 -59.75 ( -0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 605.25 0.92
Yes Bank 111.70 -2.49
UPL 905.05 4.00
HDFC Bank 2,416.20 -0.42
HDFC 2,171.25 -1.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sobha 524.00 -6.73
Indiabulls Hsg 605.25 0.88
Yes Bank 111.65 -2.53
Rel Capital 70.95 2.75
Dewan Housing 74.20 7.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 905.05 4.00
Hindalco 196.25 1.00
Indiabulls Hsg 605.25 0.92
Tech Mahindra 731.65 0.84
Hero Motocorp 2,679.05 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,680.20 0.63
IndusInd Bank 1,442.70 0.50
SBI 347.00 0.57
Coal India 260.85 0.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 111.70 -2.49
Tata Motors 156.40 -1.79
Sun Pharma 383.90 -1.69
IOC 154.30 -1.56
Bharti Infratel 274.80 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 111.65 -2.53
Maruti Suzuki 6,524.05 -1.70
Tata Motors 156.50 -1.67
Sun Pharma 384.25 -1.63
ITC 273.75 -1.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram