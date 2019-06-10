Nissan Appoints Sinan Ozkok as President of India Operations
Nissan appointed Sinan Ozkok as the President of the Indian operations and will be based out of Gurgaon.
Nissan appoints Sinan Ozkok as the president of Indian operation. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Japanese auto major Nissan Monday announced the appointment of Sinan Ozkok as the President of its Indian operations.
Ozkok will be based out of Gurgaon and would be responsible for all functions in India, including sales and marketing, research and development and manufacturing, for both Nissan and Datsun brands, the company said in a statement.
Ozkok joins India from Nissan Otomotiv A S (NOAS), the Japanese automaker's national sales company in Turkey, where he has been the Managing Director since 2015.
"I am delighted that Sinan will be driving Nissan's business forward in India. Not only does he bring vast experience of working within the industry over many years, he has a proven track record," Nissan chairman of the Africa, Middle East and India region Peyman Kargar said in the statement.
Ozkok, 49, started his career in 1993 in Renault, where he held senior positions across marketing, dealer network management, retail operation and sales. He joined Nissan in 2015.
"I am looking forward to working in one of the most dynamic and important auto markets in the world. Nissan and Datsun offer a broad and compelling line-up for customers and I will be working to develop the full potential of both brands in India," Ozkok said.
He replaces Thomas Kuehl who was appointed President of India operations in 2017.
Yokohama-headquartered Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands.
In fiscal year 2018, the company had sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen.
