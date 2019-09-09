Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa Expected to Resign After Admitting He Was Overpaid by Millions of Yen
The motor company finds itself in a crisis once again following Hiroto Saikawa's admission last week that he was being overpaid by tens of millions of yen in violation of internal procedures.
File photo of Hiroto Saikawa (Image : Reuters).
Tokyo: Nissan's chief executive, Hiroto Saikawa, said he will resign days after he admitted being improperly overpaid, Japanese media reported. The embattled motor company's nominating committee is now set to discuss potential successors for Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa at a meeting on Monday, a Reuters report said.
The resignation of Saikawa, a protege of former chairman Carlos Ghosn, would mark the latest upheaval over governance at the troubled Japanese automaker. The company has struggled to right itself following Ghosn's dramatic arrest and subsequent ouster last year.
It was swept up again in crisis when Saikawa last week admitted to being overpaid by tens of millions of yen and in violation of internal procedures. That admission followed an internal investigation.
Nissan's board is scheduled to meet on Monday. The company, and its relationship with top shareholder Renault SA, has been damaged following Ghosn's arrest for alleged financial misconduct in November and subsequent departure.
"The nominating committee will also meet today and discuss the selection of successor and the timing of the resignation," the Reuters report said, requesting anonymity because the information has not been made public.
"Saikawa isn't at all clinging to his president's chair."
The timing of Saikawa's resignation was not immediately clear. He has told some executives of his intention to resign, the Reuters report said. The chief executive earlier told reporters that he wanted to "pass the baton" to the next generation as soon as possible, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
Nissan was not immediately available to comment.
Pressure has mounted on Saikawa given the company's poor performance and strained ties with Renault. Profit has tumbled to an 11-year low and prompted hefty job cuts.
A nominations committee established in June to find a successor to Saikawa is said to have drawn up a shortlist containing more than 10 possible candidates. According to reports, in the running are Jun Seki, who is overseeing the company's performance recovery, Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi, and Makoto Uchida, chairman of Nissan's management committee in China, one of its largest markets.
The Reuters report also said that the search and vetting process would likely take about six months as the committee considered both Japanese and non-Japanese candidates for the role.
(With inputs from agencies)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,217.10
|0.49
|RBL Bank
|355.50
|5.66
|ICICI Bank
|396.80
|1.39
|Yes Bank
|61.40
|1.66
|Tata Motors
|120.80
|-0.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,259.20
|0.63
|Larsen
|1,358.10
|2.24
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,226.45
|0.66
|RBL Bank
|355.30
|5.51
|Yes Bank
|61.40
|1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|581.05
|2.31
|Larsen
|1,358.85
|2.27
|JSW Steel
|222.15
|1.93
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,220.00
|0.61
|HUL
|1,850.40
|1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,358.10
|2.24
|HUL
|1,848.45
|1.64
|Bajaj Finance
|3,426.55
|1.63
|Yes Bank
|61.40
|1.66
|Sun Pharma
|430.70
|1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,085.15
|-1.39
|Tech Mahindra
|713.25
|-1.18
|Infosys
|831.00
|-1.09
|Tata Motors
|120.80
|-0.37
|Bajaj Auto
|2,827.05
|-0.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,085.25
|-1.48
|Infosys
|831.30
|-1.05
|TCS
|2,188.85
|-0.40
|Bajaj Auto
|2,818.05
|-0.77
|Tata Motors
|120.75
|-0.29
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember That Viral Photo of Modi, Rahul in Tug of War? Meet the Artist 'Mumbai's Banksy'
- Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Serbia Fans Why You Should Never Chant ‘Messi’ at Him
- Salman Khan Kicks It Up a Notch With His Fitness Regime for Dabangg 3 Climax
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Kick-Off Soon, Here’s is Everything we Know
- Weekly Tech Recap: JioFiber Launch, Android 10 Release, Apple iPhone Event and More