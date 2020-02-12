Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Nissan Files $90m Lawsuit Against Former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for ‘Fraudulent Activity’
Carlos Ghosn faces multiple charges of financial misconduct in Japan but has fled to Lebanon before he could face trial. The 65-year-old has also denied any wrongdoing.
File photo of former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn (Image: Reuters)
Tokyo: Japanese car giant Nissan on Wednesday sought 10 billion yen ($90m) in damages from its former chairman Carlos Ghosn for what it called “years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity.”
The 65-year-old faces multiple charges of financial misconduct in Japan but has fled to Lebanon before he could face trial. Ghosn has also denied any wrongdoing.
Nissan said the damages had been calculated on the basis of the cost to the firm of Ghosn's "corrupt practices".
The 86-year-old leading car manufacturer also accused Ghosn of "the use of overseas residential property without paying rent, private use of corporate jets, payments to his sister ,and to his personal lawyer in Lebanon".
It said the amount was likely to rise and added that the company would also seek to sue Ghosn for "groundless and defamatory remarks" he made when he briefed the media in Lebanon.
Once hailed as a corporate saviour for rescuing Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy, the 65-year-old was facing a trial in Japan over a series of alleged crimes, including under-reporting his compensation to the tune of around $85 million.
Ghosn spent more than 100 days in detention in Japan after his sudden November 2018 arrest, but launched an audacious escape plan while out on bail in Tokyo and managed to travel to Lebanon apparently undetected.
He believes Nissan turned on him because executives there were concerned he was moving the firm closer to French partner Renault, part of a three-way alliance with Mitsubishi Motors.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,714.75
|2.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|339.45
|-1.61
|Godrej Consumer
|644.05
|4.63
|IRCTC
|1,418.95
|0.91
|HUL
|2,260.45
|5.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|2,260.45
|5.00
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,714.75
|2.24
|Nestle
|16,289.75
|1.84
|ICICI Bank
|549.30
|1.75
|M&M
|532.00
|1.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|320.00
|-1.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,277.20
|-1.16
|Sun Pharma
|414.40
|-0.96
|UltraTechCement
|4,446.95
|-0.50
|NTPC
|116.65
|-0.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Windows 7 PCs Not Shutting Down? Here's How You Can Solve the Bug
- NASA Is Looking For New Astronauts to Walk on the Moon and You're Eligible to Apply!
- New Tyrannosaurus Species Called the 'Reaper of Death' Found in Canada
- Industrial Revolution Contaminated Himalayas Hundreds of Years Before Humans Actually Step Foot
- 'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections