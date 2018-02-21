GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NITI Aayog Betting Big on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain for Use in Agriculture and Land Leasing

NITI Aayog, in partnership with state governments, is also planning to run pilot programmes on land records, electronic health records among others.

Rounak Kumar Gunjan | News18.com@Rounak_T

Updated:February 21, 2018, 5:25 PM IST
File photo of NITI Aayog building.
New Delhi: NITI Aayog, as part of its annual plan for 2018, is coming up with a position paper on blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and its application in governance.

“We are working on adoption of frontier technologies. We will find out ways and means to implement artificial intelligence and blockchain in the fields of agriculture and land leasing,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, on Wednesday.

Stating the future course of action, Kant said, “NITI Aayog, in consultation with Central and State Governments, will put in place a fool-proof mechanism so that farmers will get adequate price for their produce.”

NITI Aayog is also working to evolve a suitable mechanism to enable access of lessee cultivators to credit without compromising the rights of the land owners.


| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
