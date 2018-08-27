GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Niti Aayog Favours 'Himalayan Authority' for Integrated Development of Region

The government think tank has recommended that the proposed authority should provide strategic guidance for development of the region in a sustained manner.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2018, 10:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Niti Aayog Favours 'Himalayan Authority' for Integrated Development of Region
File photo of NITI Aayog building.
Loading...
New Delhi: Niti Aayog has suggested setting up of an overarching 'Himalayan Authority' for coordinating integrated and holistic development of hilly states at the foothills of Himalayan region.

The government think tank has recommended that the proposed authority should provide strategic guidance for development of the region in a sustained manner.

"A 'Himalayan Authority' as an overarching institution may be set up to coordinate integrated and holistic development of the Himalayan States to ensure convergence and synergy, to provide strategic guidance, to commission assessments of the programmes and to monitor fulfilment of the SDG goals," the Aayog said.

Its summary report, 'Contributing to Sustainable Development in the Indian Himalayan Region', said: "It would also foster regional collaboration to address issues that have regional dimensions."

According to the report, the Himalayan Authority may be housed in the NITI Aayog.

The chief secretaries of the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) states, secretaries of the ministries concerned at the Centre, subject experts and think tank representatives could be members of the authority, it suggested.

The report pointed out that IHR presents both challenges and opportunities for skill development and building an entrepreneurial culture.

IHR which makes up India's north and north-eastern borders, comprises 10 mountain states and four hill districts from states of Assam and West Bengal.

The region stretches from the mountains in the northern states of Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh to the north-eastern states of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. It also covers the hill districts of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong in Assam and Darjeeling and Kalimpong in West Bengal.

IHR shares borders with 6 neighbouring countries with upstream-downstream geographical connect.

Niti Aayog in 2017 had set up Five Thematic Working Groups contributing to Sustainable development in the Indian Himalayan Region.

These themes related to improving water security in mountain towns and cities through revival of springs, developing responsible mountain tourism, increasing skilled workforce, transforming shifting cultivation in north eastern hill region to ensure ecological, food and nutritional security and making available required dataset and information.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,694.11 +442.31 ( +1.16%)

Nifty 50

11,691.95 +134.85 ( +1.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 339.90 +9.75 +2.95
SBI 308.00 +7.55 +2.51
Reliance 1,291.50 +14.00 +1.10
HDFC Bank 2,080.45 +10.60 +0.51
Axis Bank 650.20 +10.30 +1.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Orient Refract 269.10 +35.35 +15.12
HDFC AMC 1,932.90 +42.05 +2.22
Havells India 721.35 +21.25 +3.04
ICICI Bank 339.90 +9.80 +2.97
SBI 308.25 +7.95 +2.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 230.25 +8.15 +3.67
Power Grid Corp 197.80 +6.85 +3.59
ICICI Bank 339.90 +9.75 +2.95
Bharti Airtel 379.15 +10.20 +2.76
Tech Mahindra 737.95 +19.40 +2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 197.80 +6.95 +3.64
ICICI Bank 339.90 +9.80 +2.97
Bharti Airtel 378.35 +9.85 +2.67
SBI 308.25 +7.95 +2.65
Infosys 1,414.90 +34.95 +2.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 621.80 -8.00 -1.27
Bajaj Finserv 7,030.15 -20.50 -0.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,443.10 -4.35 -0.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 621.80 -7.85 -1.25
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 13
    SILVER
  • 20
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 41
Loading...