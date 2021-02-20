NITI Aayog Meet Briefing LIVE Updates: Rajiv Kumar Assures No State Demanded Repeal of Farm Laws, Says 'Only Discussed Reforms in Agricultural Sector'

NITI Aayog meeting briefing



He further said that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign is the way to build an India that produces not only for its needs but also for the world, and these productions will also stand the test of world superiority. To achieve the goal, the Prime Minister added there is need for a better coordination among Centre as well as states and increase export.



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in a pre-recorded, urged PM Modi to ensure urgent resolution to the ongoing farmers' "unrest", and an early release of the state's pending GST compensation. Singh, who could not attend the meeting as he was unwell, also expressed concerns over the threat to Punjab's agriculture sector as a result of the "disruptions caused by the three new farm laws", according to a state government release.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the other hand, told PM Modi that the agricultural scenario of the state has been transformed through floriculture, horticulture and bee- farming, a government official said. Speaking during the virtual meeting of the NITI Aayog being chaired by Modi, Chouhan also said that alternatives would be made available to farmers in the state to enable them to sell their agriculture produce.



He hailed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it aims to make the country self-reliant, and added that Madhya Pradesh will also lay emphasis on self-reliance in its budget. Chouhan said that efforts would be made in the state budget to make optimum use of the allocations made in the Union budget, the official said.



The budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to begin next week. During the meeting, Chouhan said that besides boosting the foo