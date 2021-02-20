News18»News»Business»NITI Aayog Meet Briefing LIVE Updates: Rajiv Kumar Assures No State Demanded Repeal of Farm Laws, Says 'Only Discussed Reforms in Agricultural Sector'
NITI Aayog Meet Briefing LIVE Updates: Rajiv Kumar Assures No State Demanded Repeal of Farm Laws, Says 'Only Discussed Reforms in Agricultural Sector'
Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on 'zero defect, zero effect' mantra which he gave in August 2014 to Indian entrepreneurs for better products--a direct reference to the need to make things without causing the environmental harm.
News18.com | February 20, 2021, 19:36 IST
NITI Aayog Meeting Briefing LIVE Updates: NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant are addressing the media after the sixth meeting of the governing council of the commission. The agenda of the meeting included deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level, and health and nutrition.
"We should enhance the use of technology and focus on opening of new startups to strong its expansion to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," Modi said.
In a landlocked state - Bihar, Nitish Kumar has asked for a special port in Odisha for their cargo transportation, in today's meeting. This suggestion was also backed up by Jharkhand as they would require the same: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar
In his prerecorded address for the sixth Governing Council virtual meeting of Niti Aayog, the Congress leader also proposed that states are consulted before deciding the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination.
Feb 20, 2021 19:24 (IST)
Nobody spoke about the farm laws during today's meeting, says NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar.
Feb 20, 2021 19:18 (IST)
The next census conducted will be a digitised one: Rajiv Kumar
Feb 20, 2021 19:15 (IST)
PM noted the positive response that the union budget has received and emphasis that there seems to be an all-round eagerness to push forward the development agenda. He urged the state governments to give opportunities to private sector: NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar on NITI Aayog meeting.
Feb 20, 2021 19:09 (IST)
There was no discussion on the Centre's farm laws, or the demand for their repeal in the meeting today: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, when asked about Punjab CM's statement released ahead of the press conference.
Feb 20, 2021 19:04 (IST)
At NITI Aayog meeting, 6 items were in focus -- making India a manufacturing powerhouse, reimagining agriculture, improving physical infrastructure, accelerating human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level, and health and nutrition: NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar.
Feb 20, 2021 19:01 (IST)
NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar says the meeting saw a discussion on the improvement of education standard and efforts to decrease the number of drop-outs from school. He said there was also a discussion on the possibility of conducting a national survey on it.
Feb 20, 2021 18:53 (IST)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejirwal's Address at the NITI Aayog Meet:
During NITI Aayog governing council meeting chaired by PM Modi today, Bihar CM said that the rate of electricity supplied by the Centre should be the same across the country. He said that a policy should be framed for 'one nation, one rate': Chief Minister's Office.
Feb 20, 2021 18:00 (IST)
Punjab CM's Message at NITI Aayog Meet | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure urgent resolution to the ongoing farmers' protest, and an early release of the state's pending GST compensation. In his pre-recorded address for the sixth Governing Council virtual meeting of Niti Aayog, the Congress leader also proposed that states are consulted before deciding the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination.
Feb 20, 2021 17:56 (IST)
Niti Aayog Meeting | Discussing the National Development Agenda with state chief ministers at the governing council meeting of Niti Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed on the need for Centre and states to work together and “make cooperative federalism even more meaningful”. The PM said it’s time to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also to districts.
NITI Aayog meeting briefing
He further said that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign is the way to build an India that produces not only for its needs but also for the world, and these productions will also stand the test of world superiority. To achieve the goal, the Prime Minister added there is need for a better coordination among Centre as well as states and increase export.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in a pre-recorded, urged PM Modi to ensure urgent resolution to the ongoing farmers' "unrest", and an early release of the state's pending GST compensation. Singh, who could not attend the meeting as he was unwell, also expressed concerns over the threat to Punjab's agriculture sector as a result of the "disruptions caused by the three new farm laws", according to a state government release.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the other hand, told PM Modi that the agricultural scenario of the state has been transformed through floriculture, horticulture and bee- farming, a government official said. Speaking during the virtual meeting of the NITI Aayog being chaired by Modi, Chouhan also said that alternatives would be made available to farmers in the state to enable them to sell their agriculture produce.
He hailed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it aims to make the country self-reliant, and added that Madhya Pradesh will also lay emphasis on self-reliance in its budget. Chouhan said that efforts would be made in the state budget to make optimum use of the allocations made in the Union budget, the official said.
The budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to begin next week. During the meeting, Chouhan said that besides boosting the foo