Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Business
2-min read

Niti Aayog Member Bats for 2 GST Slabs, Says Rates Should Not Be Revised Frequently

Ramesh Chand also said he was strictly against frequent changes in GST rates as it leads to problems.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Niti Aayog Member Bats for 2 GST Slabs, Says Rates Should Not Be Revised Frequently
Representative Image. (PTI)

New Delhi: Government think-tank Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Wednesday made a case for only two slabs under the goods and service tax regime as against the multiple slabs currently, and said rates should be revised annually if required.

The goods and services tax (GST), which replaced almost all the indirect taxes, came into force from July 1, 2017, and the rates on goods and services have been revised several times since then.

Currently, there are four GST rate slabs — 5 per cent, 12, per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. Several items fall in exempt category or nil duty. Besides, cess is also levied on five goods.

Talking to PTI, Chand said that when a large taxation reforms like GST are brought in, there are always "teething problems" but soon they stabilise. He said most of the countries took long time for GST stabilisation.

The Niti Aayog member, who looks after the agriculture sector, is also strictly against frequent changes in GST rates as it leads to problems. The all-powerful GST Council, presided over by the Union finance minister and comprising state finance ministers, decides on rate for particular goods and services.

Besides frequent demand for reduction in the rates on various goods and services, there has also been clamour for a slash in the number of tax slabs.

"It has become tendency of every sector to ask for lower GST. I feel GST issues are much larger than asking for rates," Chand said. And, "we should not fiddle with rates or change rates frequently... We should not have many rates. Have only two rates," he said.

Chand said the focus should be on steady increase in revenue collection from the new indirect tax regime rather than tinkering with rates. He prescribed that if at all rates need to be changed, it should be done annually.

On demands of lower GST on process food, like dairy products, Chand, an agri economist, said the 5 per cent GST on such products is "very very reasonable".

Chand said that while every sector is demanding lower rate, they should also understand governments need revenue to spend on development works. "We always ask from the government and forget to give back. This trend is not good. From where will the government get the money to spend for development," said Chand, who is also a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

He said that in the agriculture sector alone, the central government is providing a subsidy of Rs 1.2 lakh crore and the states put together spend about Rs 1 lakh crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,411.20 -0.46
India Nippon 305.85 2.46
Indiabulls Hsg 309.90 4.77
Yes Bank 51.20 3.12
Dixon Technolog 3,740.70 0.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.20 3.12
IndusInd Bank 1,521.35 1.69
ONGC 126.00 1.08
Bharti Airtel 457.35 0.59
Hero Motocorp 2,433.45 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 560.60 -1.88
Reliance 1,545.95 -1.59
HDFC Bank 1,289.30 -1.00
TCS 2,215.00 -0.78
Tech Mahindra 770.00 -0.75
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram