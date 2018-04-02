English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Niti Aayog Pitches for Financial Support to Farmers Not Burning Crop Residues
. A report of the task force prepared jointly by Niti Aayog and the CII has also made a case for ploughing the residue back into the field.
The burning of agricultural residues leads to poor air quality across Northern India. (Representative photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: A task force constituted by Niti Aayog on biomass management has pitched for providing financial support to those farmers who have not burnt their crop residues.
The burning of agricultural residues leads to poor air quality across Northern India. A report of the task force prepared jointly by Niti Aayog and the CII has also made a case for ploughing the residue back into the field.
"Financial support can be transferred to farmers through the DBT system. It can be credited to farmer's account in the subsequent cropping season after a verification that farmer has not burnt his/her crop-residues," the report said.
To ensure proper implementation of schemes, a strong monitoring and verification mechanism is crucial, it added.
"It is recommended that a 'Clean Air Impact Fund' could be created to provide viability gap funding (VGF) for projects with longer gestation periods and lower return on investment (RoI)," the report said.
"This is especially relevant in the case of biopower or bio-ethanol where annual financial support requirements range from 18 per cent to 30 per cent of the capital expenditure," it added.
Besides, the report also recommended that seed money for the clean air impact fund is provided from the National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF).
Noting that currently the number of farm implements available to farmers are limited, the report said, "Therefore, the medium to long-term actions required to achieve zero-burning include upscaling of technologies."
Over past couple of years, there have been episodic incidents of air quality dipping to alarming levels across Delhi-NCR.
The farm burning, specific to the paddy-wheat cultivation cycle in the rural regions of northern and north-westerns states of India, has been identified as a major cause of air pollution.
Unlike other crop residues, paddy straw is utilised to a very small extent outside the field.
According to the report, India is said to have an estimated 600 million tonnes of surplus agricultural biomass which can be collected and used.
Farmers turn to residue burning on account of shortened cropping intervals given a very short window of about 10-15 days between subsequent cropping seasons.
Also Watch
The burning of agricultural residues leads to poor air quality across Northern India. A report of the task force prepared jointly by Niti Aayog and the CII has also made a case for ploughing the residue back into the field.
"Financial support can be transferred to farmers through the DBT system. It can be credited to farmer's account in the subsequent cropping season after a verification that farmer has not burnt his/her crop-residues," the report said.
To ensure proper implementation of schemes, a strong monitoring and verification mechanism is crucial, it added.
"It is recommended that a 'Clean Air Impact Fund' could be created to provide viability gap funding (VGF) for projects with longer gestation periods and lower return on investment (RoI)," the report said.
"This is especially relevant in the case of biopower or bio-ethanol where annual financial support requirements range from 18 per cent to 30 per cent of the capital expenditure," it added.
Besides, the report also recommended that seed money for the clean air impact fund is provided from the National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF).
Noting that currently the number of farm implements available to farmers are limited, the report said, "Therefore, the medium to long-term actions required to achieve zero-burning include upscaling of technologies."
Over past couple of years, there have been episodic incidents of air quality dipping to alarming levels across Delhi-NCR.
The farm burning, specific to the paddy-wheat cultivation cycle in the rural regions of northern and north-westerns states of India, has been identified as a major cause of air pollution.
Unlike other crop residues, paddy straw is utilised to a very small extent outside the field.
According to the report, India is said to have an estimated 600 million tonnes of surplus agricultural biomass which can be collected and used.
Farmers turn to residue burning on account of shortened cropping intervals given a very short window of about 10-15 days between subsequent cropping seasons.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|261.85
|-16.50
|-5.93
|Reliance
|892.95
|+10.25
|+1.16
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,008.20
|+147.10
|+1.66
|HDFC
|1,838.05
|+12.45
|+0.68
|Infosys
|1,137.15
|+5.35
|+0.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Federal Bank
|90.20
|+0.85
|+0.95
|Bandhan Bank
|475.55
|+7.25
|+1.55
|ICICI Bank
|261.90
|-16.50
|-5.93
|Tube Investment
|253.10
|+29.10
|+12.99
|Sandhar Technol
|322.55
|-9.45
|-2.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|576.25
|+30.80
|+5.65
|Lupin
|777.10
|+41.25
|+5.61
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,096.55
|+48.75
|+4.65
|Adani Ports
|369.70
|+15.60
|+4.41
|Tata Motors
|339.15
|+12.30
|+3.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,097.40
|+48.80
|+4.65
|Adani Ports
|370.80
|+16.15
|+4.55
|Tata Motors
|338.80
|+11.35
|+3.47
|Wipro
|289.75
|+8.30
|+2.95
|Tata Motors (D)
|190.25
|+6.35
|+3.45
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|261.85
|-16.50
|-5.93
|IOC
|170.45
|-6.15
|-3.48
|Axis Bank
|499.05
|-11.45
|-2.24
|Coal India
|277.50
|-5.80
|-2.05
|Hindalco
|211.25
|-3.30
|-1.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|261.90
|-16.50
|-5.93
|Axis Bank
|498.20
|-11.20
|-2.20
|Coal India
|277.80
|-5.70
|-2.01
|SBI
|246.30
|-3.80
|-1.52
|Bharti Airtel
|394.45
|-4.45
|-1.12
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik on BCCI's Mind After Ranveer Pulls Out of IPL Opening Ceremony
- Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India at Rs 4.69 Lakh, to Take on KTM RC 390
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific