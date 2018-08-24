English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Niti Aayog Suggests Slashing Import Duty, GST Rate on Gold
The committee also suggested exemption of 3 per cent Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) to be paid by exporter on line with custom duty with a provision of bank guarantee.
File photo of NITI Aayog building.
Loading...
New Delhi: Government think tank Niti Aayog has suggested the government to bring down import duty on gold from the existing level of 10 per cent and also slash the GST rate on the precious metal from the current 3 per cent.
It has also recommended the government to review and revamp the gold monetisation scheme and the sovereign gold bond scheme and introduce new gold savings account in banks besides setting up of a gold board and bullion exchanges across the country to have greater financialisation of the yellow metal.
In its latest report, the committee headed by Niti Aayog Principal Adviser Ratan P Watal said: "A reduction in the customs duty in the past in India has been argued to support tax compliance coupled with a significant reduction in the quantum of gold smuggled into India.
"In this context, to create a tax compliant system within the sector, it is important to reduce the basic customs duty on gold to as low as possible."
The committee also suggested exemption of 3 per cent Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) to be paid by exporter on line with custom duty with a provision of bank guarantee.
This IGST exemption should also be extended to the supply of gold by foreign buyer, it added.
Besides, the committee said there should be reduction of GST on gold from 3 percent to appropriate levels. Job workers receiving gold from other states may be considered for exemption from obtaining GST registration.
Further, it said the threshold for exemption under GST, which at present is Rs 20 lakh, should be revised on the basis of value-added, which can be determined by using average ratio of value added to value of sales for the sector concerned.
Also, the GST rate for repair service of jewellery should be reduced from 18 per cent to 3 per cent.
The committee has recommended scrapping of commodity transaction tax (CTT) on gold derivatives and provision for capital gains tax exemption for gold related financial instruments.
With regard to gold monetisation scheme (GMS), the committee said the finance ministry must review and revamp the scheme, with time-bound targets that may be set through a comprehensive gold policy.
It also said that banks should be encouraged to set up more branches to accept gold deposits under the GMS, allow deposits as low as one gram, and multiples thereof, and exempt the transfer of gold collected under the GMS from the purview of the GST.
The committee, which was constituted to recommend measures to transform India's gold market, suggested introduction of a new financial product for banks 'Gold Savings Account', that will accept rupee and credit grams of gold, with passbook facility.
It also proposed to set up a new body 'The Gold Board of India' and bullion exchanges under the Ministry of Finance. This would be positioned as a single window one stop interface - assigned the responsibility to formulate policies.
Gold as a foreign exchange asset would continue to be professionally managed by the regulator RBI, it added.
The committee said the report provides a robust foundation for realising the policy intent stated in the Union Budget 2018-19 of developing a comprehensive Gold Policy to develop gold as an asset class and outlines the way forward for realising the transformational potential of India's gold market.
Also Watch
It has also recommended the government to review and revamp the gold monetisation scheme and the sovereign gold bond scheme and introduce new gold savings account in banks besides setting up of a gold board and bullion exchanges across the country to have greater financialisation of the yellow metal.
In its latest report, the committee headed by Niti Aayog Principal Adviser Ratan P Watal said: "A reduction in the customs duty in the past in India has been argued to support tax compliance coupled with a significant reduction in the quantum of gold smuggled into India.
"In this context, to create a tax compliant system within the sector, it is important to reduce the basic customs duty on gold to as low as possible."
The committee also suggested exemption of 3 per cent Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) to be paid by exporter on line with custom duty with a provision of bank guarantee.
This IGST exemption should also be extended to the supply of gold by foreign buyer, it added.
Besides, the committee said there should be reduction of GST on gold from 3 percent to appropriate levels. Job workers receiving gold from other states may be considered for exemption from obtaining GST registration.
Further, it said the threshold for exemption under GST, which at present is Rs 20 lakh, should be revised on the basis of value-added, which can be determined by using average ratio of value added to value of sales for the sector concerned.
Also, the GST rate for repair service of jewellery should be reduced from 18 per cent to 3 per cent.
The committee has recommended scrapping of commodity transaction tax (CTT) on gold derivatives and provision for capital gains tax exemption for gold related financial instruments.
With regard to gold monetisation scheme (GMS), the committee said the finance ministry must review and revamp the scheme, with time-bound targets that may be set through a comprehensive gold policy.
It also said that banks should be encouraged to set up more branches to accept gold deposits under the GMS, allow deposits as low as one gram, and multiples thereof, and exempt the transfer of gold collected under the GMS from the purview of the GST.
The committee, which was constituted to recommend measures to transform India's gold market, suggested introduction of a new financial product for banks 'Gold Savings Account', that will accept rupee and credit grams of gold, with passbook facility.
It also proposed to set up a new body 'The Gold Board of India' and bullion exchanges under the Ministry of Finance. This would be positioned as a single window one stop interface - assigned the responsibility to formulate policies.
Gold as a foreign exchange asset would continue to be professionally managed by the regulator RBI, it added.
The committee said the report provides a robust foundation for realising the policy intent stated in the Union Budget 2018-19 of developing a comprehensive Gold Policy to develop gold as an asset class and outlines the way forward for realising the transformational potential of India's gold market.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
The World's Senior Citizens
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 The World's Senior Citizens
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hexaware Tech
|426.15
|-70.55
|-14.20
|Axis Bank
|639.90
|+8.15
|+1.29
|Reliance
|1,277.50
|+8.05
|+0.63
|Yes Bank
|374.20
|-14.40
|-3.71
|ICICI Bank
|330.15
|-7.05
|-2.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hexaware Tech
|431.50
|-66.20
|-13.30
|Mahindra CIE
|257.90
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Infosys
|1,379.95
|-19.25
|-1.38
|Bombay Burmah
|1,925.45
|-34.80
|-1.78
|Indiabulls Real
|145.05
|-0.25
|-0.17
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|224.05
|+9.25
|+4.31
|ONGC
|174.75
|+2.85
|+1.66
|Grasim
|1,060.30
|+14.75
|+1.41
|Axis Bank
|639.90
|+8.15
|+1.29
|Zee Entertain
|510.35
|+4.75
|+0.94
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|374.20
|-14.40
|-3.71
|Titan Company
|885.35
|-26.55
|-2.91
|Hero Motocorp
|3,212.30
|-72.45
|-2.21
|ICICI Bank
|330.15
|-7.05
|-2.09
|Adani Ports
|376.75
|-7.75
|-2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|374.65
|-13.65
|-3.52
|Hero Motocorp
|3,212.60
|-68.30
|-2.08
|ICICI Bank
|330.10
|-6.80
|-2.02
|Adani Ports
|376.20
|-7.60
|-1.98
|IndusInd Bank
|1,927.25
|-30.65
|-1.57
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- Watch Astronauts Play The First-Ever Tennis Match in Space
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...