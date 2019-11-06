Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Calls for Review of Essential Commodities Act to Boost Farm Exports

The Essential Commodities Act seeks to regulate the production, supply and distribution of commodities that the government declares 'essential' in order to make them available to consumers at fair prices.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Calls for Review of Essential Commodities Act to Boost Farm Exports
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday called for a review of regulations under the Essential Commodities Act to protect the interests of farmers and boost agriculture exports.

The Essential Commodities Act seeks to regulate the production, supply and distribution of commodities that the government declares 'essential' in order to make them available to consumers at fair prices. The list of such essential commodities include drugs, fertilisers, pulses and edible oils, and petroleum and petroleum products.

"These regulations are like a sword hanging over farm producers. They must be reviewed in the interest of farmers and the economy," Kumar said while addressing the national conference on Doubling Agri Exports, organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) at National Agricultural Science Complex here.

A chief ministers' panel recently had also suggested amendments to the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) as part of steps to boost farm exports, saying the regulation should be enforced only in "extreme" cases.

Organic or natural farming is the sunrise sector of Indian agriculture, Kumar said, adding exports from this sector have risen significantly and have great potential for growth.

He urged the agricultural scientists to evaluate organic or natural farming on merit.

Addressing agricultural scientists, Kumar asked them not to dismiss this model by saying that it will lead to a drop in agricultural production or will compromise food security.

"Conduct studies and evaluate this model with due consideration. Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) will meet our food security requirements and lead to a healthier and wealthier India," he said.

Kumar also stressed that soil degradation was taking place rapidly, and organic or natural farming was the only way to reverse this.

It is essential to increase the share of ZBNF in Indian agriculture, he said, urging all farmers to examine how they can move away from the use of chemicals in agriculture and adopt zero budget natural farming practices.

"Today, India is foodgrain surplus. If we improve our post production value chain, our foodgrain surplus shall be efficiently utilized. We have to improve on labour productivity and yield in all crops, and focus on capacity building of farmers.

"

Our costs must be globally competitive. We need a second green revolution to increase farmer income and double exports," said Kumar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,966.05 +48.85 ( +0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Yes Bank 68.70 0.59
Infosys 712.30 2.33
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Indiabulls Hsg 219.40 -2.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.75 0.59
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
Titan Company 1,156.00 -9.96
Indiabulls Hsg 219.25 -2.79
Siemens 1,686.50 0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 480.85 2.78
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.33
HDFC 2,220.60 1.80
IndusInd Bank 1,343.00 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 480.60 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.37
HDFC 2,220.30 1.78
IndusInd Bank 1,342.25 1.74
HDFC Bank 1,257.00 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Bharti Airtel 371.45 -3.26
ONGC 144.65 -1.16
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.15 -1.05
IOC 135.60 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 371.55 -3.31
Reliance 1,432.10 -1.07
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
ONGC 144.80 -1.03
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.55 -1.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram