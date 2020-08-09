BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Niti Aayog Working to Champion Cause of Women Entrepreneurship, Says Amitabh Kant

File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Participating in a panel discussion on 'Inspiring Women Changemakers: The Power of Communication, Storytelling and Advocacy', Kant further said that India has some great examples of women who have carved a space for themselves.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
Share this:

Women are resilient leaders naturally who care about the institutions they establish and Niti Aayog has been working tirelessly to champion the cause of women entrepreneurship, government think tank's CEO c Kant said on Sunday.

Participating in a panel discussion on 'Inspiring Women Changemakers: The Power of Communication, Storytelling and Advocacy', Kant further said that India has some great examples of women who have carved a space for themselves.

"Women are naturally resilient leaders who care about the institutions they establish. We have seen instances of women leaders carrying the communities they work with along with them, helping them grow and develop as well," he said. "The gendered lens has also been extended to the innovation landscape. Niti Aayog's own Women Entrepreneurship Platform has been tirelessly working to champion the cause of women entrepreneurship," the Niti Aayog CEO added.

Speaking at the event, Gunjan Saxena, who was the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War, said that she was just somebody in uniform trying to do her duty to her best abilities. "If in doing so I am a pathbreaker, then it is an honour," Saxena added.

Next Story
Loading