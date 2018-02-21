GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NITI Making New List of Sick PSUs for Divestment, Says CEO Amitabh Kant

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had asked the think- tank to look into the viability of sick state-run companies. The Aayog has already recommended strategic divestment of 40 sick public sector units.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2018, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NITI Making New List of Sick PSUs for Divestment, Says CEO Amitabh Kant
File Photo of Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
New Delhi: Government think-tank NITI Aayog is preparing another list of sick PSUs that can be privatised, its CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had asked the think- tank to look into the viability of sick state-run companies. The Aayog has already recommended strategic divestment of 40 sick public sector units.

"NITI Aayog has already recommended 40 sick PSUs for strategic disinvestment. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is working on it and the process is on advanced stage.

"...We have already sent four lists (of sick PSUs). We are working on the fifth list.We will also prepare sixth and seventh list (of sick PSUs)," Kant said here.

The government expects to raise Rs 80,000 crore from PSU disinvestment in the next fiscal, lower than Rs 1 lakh crore raised this financial year.

The 2017-18 Budget had set the target of disinvestment in public sector units at Rs 72,500 crore.

This included Rs 46,500 crore as disinvestment of CPSEs, Rs 15,000 crore from strategic disinvestment and Rs 11,000 crore from listing of insurance companies.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You